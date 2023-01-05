‘This video is specifically for the people who cannot get the quesadilla at their Chipotle’: Creator of the viral quesadilla hack shares alternate option

The creator who popularized the infamous Chipotle cheesesteak quesadilla revealed an alternative option for those who can’t use the hack—tacos with the same ingredients as the quesadilla.

The cheesesteak quesadilla blew up late last month, with many people eager to order the concoction of steak, extra cheese, and fajita veggies, with a side of sour cream and vinaigrette. However, it’s caused upset at Chipotle stores, where many employees claim they are not allowed to make the dish. One former employee’s theory is that the modifications make the meal a fire hazard.

In response to the wave of discontent from customers who were turned away from certain specific Chipotle locations when attempting to order the hack, the hack’s inventor, Keith Lee (@keith_lee125), suggests a different option.

“It has come to my attention that there have been some discrepancies over at Chipotle,” Lee says in the video, stitching an earlier post of him eating the popular quesadilla creation. “We got something new. Let’s try it and rate it 1-10.”

Lee says he’s been tagged in hundreds of videos of people trying his Philly cheesesteak quesadilla hack—however, about half of the clips have been complaints about not being able to try it.

“50% of the videos is people saying they couldn’t get it for whatever reason,” he says. “I guess some Chipotles don’t let you put the fajitas in the quesadilla, or they don’t let you order the quesadilla in-store. You gotta order it online.”

“But this video is specifically for the people who can’t get the quesadilla at their Chipotle,” he notes.

The TikToker’s new suggestion is to order hard-shell tacos with the same ingredients: cheese white rice, steak, and fajita veggies. He also mixes the vinaigrette and sour cream together on the side.

Lee then urges his viewers to try this new hack immediately.

“If you gon’ try it, go right now,” he says. “Because everything is running out, the vinaigrette… Like I said, some Chipotles are not letting you do it, and the ones that are letting you do it are probably going to catch on soon. And they’re probably going to not let you do it soon. So, if you gon’ try it, go do it right now.”

He then takes a bite of the tacos. “That’s a 10, for sure. Absolutely,” he says.

Lee also ordered the controversial quesadillas. He adds that he likely wouldn’t include the rice in the taco version next time, but he still rates it a ten.

The Daily Dot reached out to Lee via email and TikTok comment for more information. His video amassed 5.7 million views as of Thursday, and viewers in the comments were quick to condemn Chipotle for preventing people from buying the quesadilla.

“Chipotle is missing the bigger opportunity if they are making it difficult to order. Heck I don’t eat there and was just about to try it bc of Keith,” one viewer rebuked.

“I lowkeyyyy feel like chipotle going broke or being cheap because they are starting to do a lot of cuts and charging for stuff that use to be free,” a second shared.

A third added, “Why is @Chipotle being so difficult? Don’t they want even more money??? We all wanna try Keith’s recommendations.”