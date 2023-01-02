sign on Chipotle counter 'PROTEIN AND CHEESE ONLY ON QUESADILLA' (l) Chipotle sign in front of blue sky (c) sign on Chipotle counter 'PROTEIN AND CHEESE ONLY ON QUESADILLA' (r)

JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock @bmar1992/TikTok (Licensed)

‘Chipotle is being a Debbie downer’: Chipotle workers hang sign about the viral quesadilla hack

'First the burritos shrink like 50% and now we can’t even build our own adventure.'

Phil West 

Phil West

IRL

Posted on Jan 2, 2023

At a Chipotle in Raleigh, N.C., workers are fighting back against the viral TikTok quesadilla hack by hanging up a sign outlining customization rules.

The video posted by TikToker Brianna Martin (@bmar1992) has garnered over 1.3 million views since Thursday.

In the clip, she shows a sign that reads, “PROTEIN AND CHEESE ONLY ON QUESADILLA!” with small text underneath reading, “No TikTok trends allowed.”

This appears to be a reference to the Philly cheesesteak quesadilla hack, popularized on TikTok recently, advising customers to add fajita veggies and vinegarette to their steak quesadillas to mimic the taste of a Philly cheesesteak.

The caption reads, “Chipotle is being a Debbie downer.”

@bmar1992 Chipotle is being a Debbie downer. #ReasonForBooking #HolidayOREOke #CODSquadUp #raleigh #chipotle #quesadillatrend ♬ Somebody's Watching Me – Single Version – Rockwell

In the comments, several viewers expressed their disdain for being told what they can and can’t order at Chipotle.

“First the burritos shrink like 50% and now we can’t even build our own adventure,” one user critiqued.

Another, believing they should embrace the trend, said, “Don’t understand why they are rejecting the free promo and surge of business.”

“Why wouldn’t chipotle leverage this trend, like, hello, it’s a money maker for their business,” a third added.

Other commenters suggested taking matters into their own hands.

“I wish they would tell me no,” one commenter offered. “I’ll jump the counter and make it my damn self.”

A few commenters speculated why Chipotle employees are reluctant to make the customized quesadillas, including oven sizes being inadequate for cooking the modified orders or the orders themselves becoming overstuffed with ingredients.

However, others advocated for a DIY approach in lieu of the apparent reluctance from employees.

“It’s fine,” one commenter said. “TikTok had a recipe going around. We will do it ourselves.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Martin via TikTok message and to Chipotle via email.

*First Published: Jan 2, 2023, 9:48 am CST

