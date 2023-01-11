‘Ordering takeout then having to remake it is CRAZY’: Chipotle customer has to assemble quesadilla at home

Chipotle recently announced that, in March, customers will finally be able to order the viral “Philly cheesesteak” quesadilla via the app.

Until then, however, customers have been getting creative with their methods of ordering the trending dish. One customer surprised TikTok by posting a video of themselves assembling their quesadilla after they ordered all of the ingredients separately.

TikTok user @bossbritt_ _ posted the video of her unusual order on Jan 7. It has since garnered over 367,000 views.

The TikToker started the video with a shot of a Chipotle bag before she transitioned to the quesadilla assembly. She added fajita vegetables and two small containers of shredded cheese to a tortilla that already had chicken. After mixing the ingredients, she folded the quesadilla and cooked it on the stove.

Once she was done, the content creator cut into the quesadilla, made a sauce with sour cream and vinaigrette, and took a bite.

According to the caption, @bossbritt_ _ didn’t mind having to assemble her quesadilla.

“Idk why yall made a big deal about having to order on app when u can just order all the ingredients,” she wrote. The TikToker added that despite the effort she put into trying the viral quesadilla, she still prefers Chipotle’s burrito bowls.

The fact that @bossbritt_ _ assembled her quesadilla was not the only strange part of her order. The TikToker also modified the dish, which typically includes steak rather than chicken. However, many users in the comments section supported the creator’s choice to modify the quesadilla.

“It’s so much better this way their steak is so chewy I didn’t like it,” one viewer shared.

“It’s so good with chicken lol,” a second agreed.

Others were not so on board with the way @bossbritt_ _ ordered her meal. In response to the TikToker’s caption, users commented that they were upset about not being able to order the dish in-store because they shouldn’t have to get the ingredients separately like she did.

“Cause I ain’t posed to pay for it and have to finish the damn work,” one viewer wrote.

“Don’t nobody wanna come home from a restaurant and cook it,” a second agreed.

“Bc it’s their job to make ur food LMAO,” a third echoed.

Several users went as far as saying the TikToker shouldn’t have even bothered to order from Chipotle.

“Just buy ur own ingredients at this point,” one user wrote.

“No cus atp you could’ve gone to the grocery store,” a second stated.

“Might as well go to the grocery store at this point,” another agreed.

