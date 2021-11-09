‘Who brings a toddler to a concert like this?’: Viral TikTok of young child at Astroworld sparks debate

A video of a small child at the Astroworld Festival, where eight people died, sparked debate on TikTok.

“Still can’t believe this little toddler was here,” text overlay on the viral video reads. “Everyone was trying to protect him once it got crazier but it was hard to get out.”

The video was posted by @aa.janel on Monday, and it’s been viewed 3.1 million views since. It shows a small boy in the arms of an adult as festival-goers, jumping up and down, surround them.

Some couldn’t believe a parent would bring their young child “into the pit” at a music festival in the first place. “To bring a child into the pit, during COVID, no ear protection, around people under the influence… what on earth is wrong with people?” one of the top comments on the video reads.

“As a mother, this is infuriating,” another said. “I would never even think to bring my child into an environment like this. There’s (so much) wrong (with) this world today.”

Other commenters gave the benefit of the doubt to the guardian of the child and suggested the child may have wanted to attend the concert, claiming that Travis Scott has been marketed to children through McDonald’s and Fortnite campaigns.

“Don’t blame the parents, blame it on the fact that there was zero age restriction,” a commenter wrote. “Blame it on Travis being marketed to kids through McDonald’s and (Fortnite).”

And some believed that once it was apparent Astroworld wasn’t a typical concert, the guardian should have taken the boy home.

“Yes, parents take kids to concert all the time,” a commenter wrote. “As a parent you need to know when enough is enough. The crowd should have been, ‘enough, let’s go.'”

Astroworld was supposed to be held in Houston on Nov. 5-6. The second day of the festival was canceled after eight people died and dozens more injured during a crowd surge. One of the festival-goers in the hospital is a 9-year-old boy, according to ABC 13. “How could this happen in the city of Houston? You know, when we go to concerts and different events we expect safety and security,” the 9-year-old’s grandfather told ABC 13.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @aa.janel via TikTok direct message.