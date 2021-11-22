Viral TikTok highlights Facebook group dedicated to finding cheating boyfriends

A Las Vegas-based Facebook group exclusively dedicated to exposing women’s cheating boyfriends is going viral on TikTok.

@renzirod’s duet with @_yasmoney_ on the social media platform highlights a Facebook group where women post pictures of the men they hook up with or are “talking to” in Las Vegas so that other women can see if their boyfriends are cheating.

Captioned “Just joined the group and this is the first thing I see,” the viral video has over 746,700 views and more than 67,000 likes since it was posted yesterday.

“Okay ladies, this group chat is a game changer,” says @_yasmoney_ while @renzirod makes faces. “It’s called ‘Are we sharing boyfriends Las Vegas edition’ and girls will literally post pictures of the guys that they’re talking to and ask girls if anybody knows them.”

There are several editions of “Are we sharing boyfriends” Facebook groups, including Las Vegas, Seattle, Teenage, and California.

In the background of @renzirod’s screen viewers can see one particularly nefarious post in the group about a cheating “soon to be ex-husband.” The mad ex-partner posted personal details about her ex-husband including his credit score, lack of car and employment, and that he has a baby on the way.

Many of the commenters on TikTok found the group relatable. One commenter even noted that the post on the screen in the background of the duet is her ex-husband.

“That’s my bum ass ex husband. If y’all got questions I got answers,” @captainsayles wrote.

“Someone build an app with facial recognition AI to make this process even MORE efficient,” @forgetheesetables added.

“We need a NY edition,” says @kacashiii.

Daily Dot reached out to @_yasmoney_, @renzirod, and the “Are We Sharing Boyfriends? Vegas Edition” group for comment. We did not immediately hear back.