Amazon is having an Apple AirPods sale so act quick

Apple’s AirPods are an incredible Bluetooth solution for music fans. But their heavy price tag often drives people to other alternatives. If the cost of AirPods have kept you at bay, we have good news. Thanks to Amazon, we can final whisper the magic words “Apple AirPods sale.”

Best of all, this sale is across nearly every set of Apple AirPods. It doesn’t matter if you want 2nd Generation, 3rd Generation, or the coveted Pro model. Each set is seeing a slashed price this week.

How much can I save on AirPods this week?

First up is Apple’s AirPods 2nd Generation. These musical wonders can play for up to five hours before needing a recharge. However, with a fully charged carrying case users can get up to 24 hours of listening on the go.

Airpods 2nd Generation discount

Normally a set of 2nd Generation AirPods would set you back $159 on Amazon, but they’re currently $89.99, a 43% discount.

Looking for something a little more modern? The Apple AirPods 3rd generation are also on sale, though not as deeply as the 2nd Generation models. 3rd Generation AirPods can survive up to six hours of listening on a single charge. Combine that with the charging carrying case and you get 30 hours of listening per charge.

The 3rd Generation AirPods also come with adaptive EQ, which automatically adjusts the levels of your music to best suit your ears. They’re even sweat and water-resistant.

Airpods 3rd Generation discount

Sadly they’re also new, so its discount is understandably lower. Normally retailing for $179, this sale finds the AirPods going for $29 off, or $149.99. Given the sound quality and easy connectivity of these AirPods, any discount will be music to your ears.

Of course, if you’re already spending that kind of money, the final item in this sale will have your mouth watering. Apple’s AirPods Pro are a massive upgrade from AirPods of yore. Advanced active noise cancellation blocks outside distractions while letting in important sounds with its transparency mode.

More importantly, the Pro model is the first Apple AirPods with silicone tips to provide enhanced comfort while listening. If you’ve ever gone on a jog with the hard plastic original models in, you’ll never go back after trying AirPods Pro.

Airpods Pro discount

You can currently find Apple’s new AirPods Pro on Amazon for $179, 28% of their normal $249 price tag.

There’s still time to order and get your purchase by Christmas depending on which model you buy, so head over to Amazon to grab your AirPods before they’re gone.

The Daily Dot may receive a payment in connection with purchases of products or services featured in this article. Read our Ethics Policy to learn more.