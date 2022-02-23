A girl looking confused.

TikToker’s software shows every time they ‘stopped viewing’ an online test—now they’ve been accused of cheating

'Please explain why you have 28 stopped viewing the Canvas quiz page.'

Claire Goforth 

Claire Goforth

Tech

Published Feb 23, 2022

A TikToker has gone viral with a glib post about getting accused of cheating on an online exam.

TikToker juli (@ivse) posted the TikTok on Friday. Since then, it’s accumulated 2.3 million views and 1,500 comments.

The TikTok includes the captions “You’re cheating on a proctored exam?” and “this shit was a fucking rollercoaster.”

Behind juli the screen displays the results of a test taken at Santa Monica College. The results claim juli “stopped viewing the Canvas quiz-taking page” at various points. Canvas is a purveyor of software that tries to track cheating on online tests, also known as eproctoring.

It also shows that someone, presumably a teacher, commented on the test results, “Please explain why you have 28 stopped viewing the Canvas quiz page.”

Audio from Euphoria plays while juli shows the test results and mouths along with the dialogue.

The character Maddy (Alexia Demie) says, “You’re fucking Nate? Are you kidding me?”

“No, I-I-I don’t even know why she would say that,” Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) replies hysterically.

“You’re lying,” Maddy says.

this shit was a fucking rollercoaster

The Daily Dot’s efforts to contact juli via direct message and a comment on the TikTok were unsuccessful.

Comments on the TikTok ranged from people slamming eproctoring and offering advice on how to cheat or at least get away with it.

“Use your phone, connect to data & then open a private browser,” one person offered.

Another suggested telling the teacher that the computer was trying to update. Juli replied, “This is actually good advice.”

Several said they’d tell the teacher they were simply changing their music in a different tab, or claim that the internet connection was spotty at the time.

Two people who said they’d been teaching assistants said they simply ignored test logs implying students cheated.

A few thought it was bad form to cheat on the test. They were by far in the minority.

“Maybe just like don’t cheat??” commented one person.

juli responded, “But it’s Ochem [organic chemistry].”

juli say she scored 75 out of 168.

