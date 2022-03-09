QAnon promoters are faking signs of support for the conspiracy theory on Trump’s Truth Social

A screenshot circulating online purports to show an official account on former President Donald Trump’s new social media platform Truth Social sharing a slogan used by supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory. But it appears the screenshot may have been fabricated.

On Wednesday, QAnon John, a prominent guru in the QAnon movement, shared a screenshot on the social media website Gab that appeared to show that the Truth Social Support account had repeated the phrase “where we go one, we go all.” The slogan, often shortened to “WWG1WGA,” has been one of the primary rallying cries for the debunked conspiracy theory.

“Ok, so this is the coolest thing EVER… Truth Social Support page just dropped ‘WWG1WGA’!!!” QAnon John wrote. “It’s ALL we have been waiting for, and then some, Frens!”

The screenshot quickly made its way to other social media platforms such as Twitter, where users, depending on their political leanings, reacted with both excitement and dismay.

“Hell yea combines a support message with Qanon-themed propaganda,” one user said in protest of the post.

But a source with access to Truth Social told the Daily Dot that no such post was visible when visiting the @truthsupport account.

A screenshot of the account instead shows a single post, known on the platform as “Truths,” discussing updates to the app.

Shared on Wednesday, the wording of the post is entirely different than that of the screenshot appearing to reference QAnon.

“Truth Social version 1.0.5 is now available for download in the Apple App Store,” the post says. “Please take a moment to update your app for all of the latest fixes and features.

While no post referencing QAnon can be seen, the Daily Dot was unable to confirm whether any such post had ever been made. The screenshot from QAnon John suggested that the post had actually been made two days prior, despite his claims that the message had just appeared.

The Daily Dot reached out to Truth Social to inquire about the screenshot but did not receive a reply by press time.

The seemingly fabricated image follows Truth Social’s haphazard launch late last month, which has resulted in thousands of users being forced onto waiting lists in order to gain access.