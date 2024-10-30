Trump accidentally dropped TikTok’s hottest new sound when slamming Harris for being at a ‘dance party with Beyoncé’

A Trump rally speech from Friday got remixed into a mega-viral dance track, and the sound is all over TikTok.

The clip comes from a moment near the end of the rally when former president Donald Trump discussed the Middle East, which he called a “tinderbox,” with people being killed “at levels we’ve never seen before.”

“She is in literally a free fall,” Trump said about Vice President Kamala Harris’ chances in Michigan, where according to polls many Arab voters won’t vote for her because of her refusal to firmly break with President Joe Biden on Israel’s war in Gaza.

“They’ve had it with her,” Trump said. “Nobody’s in charge, Joe Biden’s asleep, Kamala is at a dance party with Beyoncé.”

It’s there that the remix kicks off, with Trump edited to repeat “dance party with Beyoncé” in a rhythmic pattern behind a catchy beat.

The remix was made by iMarkkeyz 2.0, who is behind other viral beats like the Cardi B Coronavirus Remix and the Cardi B – WAP (w/ Ben Shapiro) remix.

Over on TikTok, the Trump remix blew up.

The sound is being used by everyone, from apolitical dancers grooving to the beat to Harris supporters highlighting her cool to Trump fans dinging the vice president’s celebrity-fueled rush to the finish line, which included a rally with Beyoncé in Houston.

“I am one of those ‘undecided’ voters, (I just woke up from a coma) I want to vote for whoever is at a dance party with Beyonce,” joked one commenter.

@kishabri, a pro-Trump influencer danced to the song in one TikTok wearing a MAGA hat.

“Beyonce is probably really mad about this mix,” joked one commenter.

The day after Trump rallied in Traverse City, Michigan, Beyoncé spoke at a Harris rally in Texas. She gave a speech endorsing Harris and discussed her support for abortion, but didn’t sing or perform.

Whatever point people were making, most everybody agreed that the beat was a good one.

“I want the Trump2024 mixtape now!” posted one commenter.

“So catchy second time I’ve seen it and I can’t help but dance to it,” added another.

