‘Building smells so bad it makes people sick’: Trump criticized for visiting non-union auto plant during strike—that employees trash on career sites

Instead of participating in today’s Republican presidential debate, Donald Trump is going to address workers at Drake Enterprises, Inc., an auto parts company based in Clinton Township, Michigan. The company makes a variety of car parts, including transmissions, drivelines, and engine parts.

And according to some employee reviews online the company, which Reuters reported is a non-union shop, isn’t the best place to work.

Jacobin reporter Alex Press highlighted one of the Google Reviews on X and pointed out that despite some reporting characterizing Trump’s speech as an address to workers represented by United Auto Workers (UAW), Drake Enterprises isn’t a union shop.

“One of the best places to destroy the confidence, morale and enthusiasm of a human being,” said the review. “A tantrum driven, adolescent mentality top boss … A wonderful place to work if you’re on work release or in a halfway house.”

hm, I wonder what it’s like to work at Drake Enterprises, the non-union plant here Trump is heading (which has nothing to do with the Big Three btw) pic.twitter.com/jPHxS3zmOh — Alex Press (@alexnpress) September 26, 2023

UAW has been on strike against the big three auto companies—General Motors, Stellantis, and Ford—asking for an immediate 20% raise and a 40% wage hike over the next contract, reported CNN Business.

Commenters on Drake Enterprise’s Facebook page also pointed out the discrepancy on a post they made earlier today announcing the visit.

“You are not a union shop…the orange menace is not there to support the UAW at all … what a joke…” commented one person.

“Is this a rally to support the UAW strikers? Are your employees in the UAW or any union?” asked another.

“Seems like they aren’t,” replied somebody else.

“He does NOT SUPPORT THE UNION,” a commenter said referring to Trump.

“And neither does Drake,” said another commenter. “Bunch of scabs.”

Online reviews from Indeed also had limited praise for the company.

One worker said in May that the company had a “Crabs in a bucket mentality.”

“Good place for a job not a career,” they wrote. “Bad communication and a large facade of a ‘family business’ because when you get a few flags missing everyone hates you. Belittling coworkers and management, nothing about this job is good longevity wise and McDonald’s pays more that is all[.]”

“Worse place to work,” said a technician who characterized themselves as a current employee in March. “Machines are down all the time because of the lack of maintenance done to them.”

“Just Okay” was the title of a two-star review a former machine operator made in July 2021.

“This place is an OKAY start for anyone trying to get into the manufacturing field,” they wrote. “No one seems to care about anything and all of the machines are either being set up for days or broken. Management has no clue what they are doing. I would keep looking, but if you need a job and some experience for a year go for it.”

And a former cashier listed the pros of the company as “Cheese stank” in 2021. The cons were “To [sic] much cheesestank.”

“The in that building smells so bad it makes people sick,” they wrote. “They need new plumbing and new management cause theyre cheese holes are so disgusting 🤢 its so dirty and smelly and the management holes suck bad.”