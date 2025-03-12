Lauren Boebert shares racist AI meme to claim her Al Green insult wasn’t racist

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) isn’t apologizing for her “pimp cane” insult to Rep. Al Green (D-Texas), which ignited accusations of racism and ableism.

Her remark came in the wake of Green disrupting President Donald Trump’s joint address to Congress, for which he was later censured in a bipartisan vote.

“For him to go and shake his pimp cane at President Trump was absolutely abhorrent,” Boebert said, condemning Green.

Now, Boebert is facing a censure resolution herself for the quip.

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-Penn.), who introduced the censure resolution of Boebert, called the comment “racist and derogatory” toward Green.

But Boebert isn’t backing down—she’s doubling down.

In a Real America’s Voice interview Tuesday night, Boebert said she stands by the controversial dig.

“I have never seen Al Green actually use his cane as a support to walk,” she said. “I have seen him shake it for years all throughout the Capitol during any meeting that I’ve ever been present with him in.”

“And if that gold-plated cane isn’t a pimp cane, I don’t know what is,” she continued. “But maybe Houla-who is really the racist here. Are only Blacks pimps, is that what I’m hearing? Are there no cisgender white pimps in America?”

Following Trump’s address to Congress, where Al Green made a fool of himself shaking his cane, Rep. Lauren Boebert joined Grant and said Green was shaking his ‘pimp cane’. Now Rep. Houlahan is calling for Boebert’s censure@stinchfield1776 @laurenboebert @RepHoulahan @RepAlGreen pic.twitter.com/sjPEJDs2lE — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) March 12, 2025

Boebert also accused Houlahan of introducing the censure resolution only to appease supporters who were upset by her decision to side with Republicans in censuring Green.

Houlahan, for her part, called that decision “really hard,” but emphasized the importance of recognizing the rules and “standards of decorum” in the House.

During the interview, Boebert appeared next to an AI-generated image of herself she provided to the network as a pimp, decked out in a massive purple coat, gold necklaces, and a chain.

“That is the outfit of choice if this censure comes to fruition,” she pledged.

