Alex Jones revealed an Infowars reporter was killed—critics are calling it ‘staged’

Yesterday, Infowars’ Alex Jones announced that a journalist working for his website, Jamie White, had been killed in Austin, Texas.

However, mocking the site’s healthy skepticism toward victims of violence, not everyone is convinced the death is real.

In a statement, Jones said, “We are deeply saddened to inform you that Infowars reporter Jamie White was brutally murdered around midnight Sunday night. We pledge that Jamie’s tragic death will not be in vain, and those responsible for this senseless violence will be brought to justice.”

Austin Police have not identified the victim, saying they responded to an emergency call at approximately 11:57pm Sunday and found a male with “obvious signs of trauma.”

The victim was then transported to a hospital, where he later died.

In a broadcast on Monday afternoon, Jones blamed local Democratic politicians, including Austin District Attorney José Garza, for cutting police budgets and failing to arrest dangerous criminals.

He also highlighted left-wing billionaire George Soros’ financial support of the Austin Police Department.

Commenting on White’s death, he said, “I lay all of this squarely at the feet of these DAs and of the Soros crime syndicate, and of the Democratic Party.”

No other sources beyond Infowars have confirmed the identity of White as the victim of the Sunday night attack.

Across the conspiracy world, there was an outpouring of condolences for White.

Praised as “one of the best people,” White was described as “deeply knowledgeable” and “committed to exposing corruption.”

Looping in Jones’ framing of the death, far-right commentator Laura Loomer pointed to White’s final post on X, a retweet of Elon Musk asking, “Why are liberals so violent?”

However, not all are willing—much like Jones—to accept the narrative around a suspicious death.

In mocking, speculative posts, people asserted White was a crisis actor hired by Infowars to expose the supposed failings of local Democrat politicians in Austin.

An X user raised the “alarm” yesterday, posting, “Jamie White is a crisis actor. He wasn’t actually murdered. He is alive and well. Sick stuff from Infowars here.”

A crisis actor is someone trained to portray a disaster victim during emergency drills, which Infowars has a long history of claiming, smearing victims of mass shootings as plants.

Another X user claimed to have “seen documents” that prove that Infowars staged the murder.

“They hired CRISIS ACTORS to frame DEI communists,” the post read, “I have SEEN THE DOCUMENTS that say the parents are in on it.”

And givens White’s death is yet to be confirmed, it isn’t unreasonable for users to ask questions, given Infowars’ long history of doing the same.

Infowars has pushed various conspiracy theories, including claims that 9/11 and the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting were “false flag” operations orchestrated by the U.S. government.

Now, Jones blaming Austin police dovetails with a significant talking point on the right, which has been raising concerns about the city.

Infowars has gone after police there, calling the department out for failing to support President Donald Trump’s mass deportation effort. It has also attacked a local Democrat representative for giving advice to immigrants on how to respond to ICE raids.

But now, it will need the city’s help if it wants to get justice White’s murder.

