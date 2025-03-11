Fitness influencer flamed for preaching inclusivity—then banning trans women at new ‘Girls Only’ gym

A forthcoming women-only gym in London is drawing massive backlash online after its founder announced it would prohibit transgender women—completely backtracking on comments previously made in support of trans women.

Natalee Barnett, the founder of The Girls Spot gym, addressed the policy shift in a video that has since been made private on X.

She referenced a post she made in 2021 in which she firmly advocated for transgender women to be included, writing: “respectfully if you have a problem with trans women attending my gym then you can find another gym to train at. I have discussed this several times before, trans women are women and also a minority that need to be protected. Please keep your transphobia away.”

But Barnett, who is also a fitness influencer with nearly two million followers on TikTok, argued that when she posted that, she hadn’t yet “thought out the vision or the mission” of her gym, but now she has.

“The Girls Spot gym exists as a safe space for women because women are facing gym harassment, sexual assault, and sexual violence inside of gyms, and I know that because I’m a victim of it. So the meaning of the Girls Spot gym is now entirely different,” she said, adding that the gym—which is currently offering a waitlist for prospective members—will host self-defense classes and workshops geared around PCOS and the menstrual cycle.

“[The] Majority of the women who are seeking my women’s only gym, The Girls Spot, are coming here because they’ve faced some level of gym intimidation or sexual violence and assault that has been perpetrated by men,” Barnett continued. “So as the owner of the gym, it’s very important to make it clear how my women’s only gym will be operating and it’ll be operating as a single-sex space for biological women.”

“Now we do believe that everybody deserves a safe space and there are many gyms that are starting to have mixed cubicles and changing rooms so that individuals can feel safer and more included in these environments,” she added. “But the Girls Spot gym, as a standalone, is a female-only gym because it is imperative that I stick to the vision and the mission and ensure that these women feel safe.”

Barnett’s 180 on trans inclusivity was quick to draw outrage from many who had formerly supported her efforts.

“Now that she has raised the money she needs to open it, she has done a complete U-turn on it, citing the usual excuses about how our presence endangers ‘biological women,’” posted one person on Reddit. “To me, it sounds like all her supporters got scammed.”

“People should pull their money if possible! I’m not sure what the legality of this sort of thing is, but it sounds like something akin to fraud,” replied another user, referencing a GoFundMe Barnett launched for the gym several yea.

On X, one critic concluded that “‘The Girls Spot’ will forever just be known as ‘The transphobic gym.’”

“What an absolute disappointment,” that user added. “I don’t know who advised her on this, but she listened to the wrong advice. This is insane. Especially in 2025.”

And on Instagram, The Girls Spot gym’s comment section has been bombarded with criticism in the wake of Barnett’s video.

“Make sure you post the video you posted on your Twitter, on here too. Make sure everyone knows about your bigotry and conformity to fascism,” reads the top reply on the most recent post. “LET THEM KNOW.”

“Denying trans women into a women’s only space when they are recognised and protected as women in this country will only bring you lawsuit after lawsuit until your establishment is closed down,” commented someone else. “I’m so disappointed that in 2021, you said trans women were welcome and in 2025, backtracked and said they aren’t. But your donations were made by trans women alongside others. Totally backtracked and unjustified behaviour from a ‘business woman.’”

Quipped another commenter: “Since you’re basing entrance on genitalia, just wondering who will be checking that? And trans men are welcome I guess?”

But Barnett’s message has been well-received by anti-trans activists, including author J.K. Rowling, who wrote in support on Tuesday: “‘Let us in your gym or we’ll kill you’ say men who pose no risk to women whatsoever.”

Barnett has tried to address the controversy she stoked, stating in a TikTok posted Monday that she is not transphobic and her decision to prohibit transgender women followed legal advice and discussions with trans women.

@nataleebfitness Clearing up recent online discussions about The Girls Spot operating as a single-sex space. ♬ original sound – nataleebfitness

“This was not an easy decision, I didn’t just wake up, I didn’t just say ‘oh no trans women allowed.’ Like, I really thought this through. And when I made that tweet in 2021 about being trans inclusive, I had just started this project…and what The Girls Spot meant then is not what The Girls Spot means now.”

“I care so much about safe spaces and I believe trans women deserve and need their own safe spaces,” she added.

