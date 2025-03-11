Critics of President Donald Trump are putting Amazon on blast after it announced on Monday that its streaming platform, Prime Video, would offer the first seven seasons of The Apprentice.

The reality TV show, which ran for 15 seasons, propelled Trump into the national spotlight as contestants competed for the opportunity to work as an apprentice at the Trump Organization.

In a statement released by Amazon, Trump expressed enthusiasm for the move, saying: “I look forward to watching this show myself—such great memories, and so much fun, but most importantly, it was a learning experience for all of us!”

But while Trump was wholly on board with the move, it quickly drew outrage from his critics—many of whom accused Amazon founder Jeff Bezos of currying favor with Trump.

The Apprentice deal comes alongside Melania Trump’s upcoming Amazon documentary. Bezos also personally killed the Washington Post’s presidential endorsement and limited the scope of op-eds published by the paper.

“There really is no end to the pandering from Bezos,” blasted political consultant Karen Finney on X. “‘The Apprentice’ is now on Amazon Prime in addition to the $40M deal with Melania, $1M to Trump Inaugural Fund and drastic changes to the WAPO Editorial pages.”

Derided someone else: “Bezos, being ever the kiss up, is now going to stream episodes of The Apprentice on Prime. Proud to say I never watched one single episode of that trash.”

“The Stock Market is collapsing hey let’s promote Apprentice reruns on Amazon,” quipped another critic.

Another person encouraged like-minded critics to log into Prime Video, give it a thumbs-down rating, and tell others to do the same.

“We all know this is Jeff Bezos’ bribe to Trump,” concluded someone else.

But that’s not to say The Apprentice will have no audience, even if it does get review bombed.

“I know what I’ll be doing all week!” stated one Trump fan in response to the Amazon announcement.

“Oh my goodness! I am thrilled to hear this!” wrote another prominent right-wing influencer. “We can watch The Apprentice on Prime now! Yay! I have never seen it!”

