Trump blown away after looking inside a Tesla: ‘Everything’s computer’

President Donald Trump and his chief ally Elon Musk may have achieved the impossible: convincing conservatives to buy environmentally friendly electric vehicles.

This afternoon, Trump and Musk held a bizarre impromptu press conference next to a lineup of Teslas, including a red Model S Plaid the president supposedly purchased.

The event came after Trump pledged to buy a Tesla to protest liberal boycotts.

Trump praised the vehicles, noting, “Everything’s computer.”

Trump then followed through on his pledge to buy a Tesla, claiming he would write Musk a check for the “red one.”

🚨 REPORTERS: Which Tesla did you buy?



TRUMP: This one. And I want that same color. [Red Model S Plaid]



REPORTERS: How are you paying?



TRUMP: I’ll give him a check. I do it the old fashioned way […] And I don’t want a discount.



REPORTER: What about a vanity plate?



TRUMP:… pic.twitter.com/XNOnQXd2K0 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 11, 2025

He also addressed the uptick in reports of vandalism against Teslas and Cybertrucks, claiming he would make damaging a Musk vehicle “domestic terrorism.”

Now, as Tesla faces boycotts and protests from the left, a number of conservative social media influencers are rushing to support Musk’s embattled electric car company.

Some are even buying new cars worth tens of thousands of dollars.

“In light of the recent attacks on @elonmusk and Tesla, I decided to show my support and ordered a Model S-Plaid today,” wrote the popular account Gunther Eagleman on X alongside a screenshot of his order. “Thank you Elon!”

In light of the recent attacks on @elonmusk and Tesla, I decided to show my support and ordered a Model S-Plaid today.



Thank you Elon! pic.twitter.com/MDbROxqg97 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 10, 2025

“Welcome to the club,” replied the hardline congressional candidate JR Majewski (R-Ohio), posting a picture of his own Tesla. “You’ll love it.”

Onlookers of all political stripes recognized the irony in MAGA acolytes turning to battery-powered vehicles.

“Trying to explain to someone in 2015 that in 2025 conservatives would buy electric cars to own the libs,” one X user posted in response to Eagleman.

Republicans have traditionally been averse to electric vehicles, which are associated with efforts to limit carbon emissions and slow climate change. In a Pew Research Center poll from last year, just 13% of Republicans said they were likely to seriously consider buying an EV, compared to 45% of Democrats.

Immediately after taking office, Trump revoked the Biden-era goal to make half of all new cars sold by electric, which aimed at encouraging car manufacturers and drivers to switch away from gas-powered vehicles.

But the political tides have turned as Tesla became a symbol of liberal ire.

“Republicans, follow @realDonaldTrump and unite behind @Tesla and @elonmusk,” wrote one conservative X account, adding a photo of their Tesla Cybertruck. “Some of us already beat you to the punch. @cybertruck is the best purchase I’ve ever made.”

“It’s Tesla, baby! I bought it to support ⁦@elonmusk @DOGE,” said the perennial libertarian congressional candidate Lily Tang Williams. “We, the free people must defeat the leftists/Marxists/Communist mobs or they will destroy America!”

The sudden enthusiasm for electric vehicles on the right—though no doubt overblown by a few very online social media influencers—has some liberals dreaming of a lower-emission future.

“Hey MAGAs, If you’re not driving an electric car, the libs win,” one popular progressive account joked on X. “Go out today and buy one! The last thing the libs want is people driving electric cars to help the environment. Trust me.”

