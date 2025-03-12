Conspiracies, drugs, Trump plugs: Is Elon Musk the new MyPillow Guy?

President Donald Trump’s bizarre Tesla show at the White House yesterday has many online commentators comparing Elon Musk’s car brand to Goya Foods and MyPillow—two other longtime Trump favorites.

And given both Musk and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s penchant for recreational drug use, conspiratorial thinking, and floundering companies, the similarities were hard to ignore.

“Musk might be MyPillow Guy v2.0 on steroid,” wrote a poster on X.

Musk might be MyPillow Guy v2.0 on steroids https://t.co/NCK92v2aCf — Rob Steinernomics 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Steinernomics) February 25, 2025

Voters were particularly aghast after photographers at the press event captured a note Trump was carrying that included exact price information and infomercial-style bullet points about Teslas.

“Teslas can be purchased as low as $299/month or $35k,” the note read. “All cars have self driving, just needs to be turned on (fee).”

That photo ascended to the top of the popular r/pics subreddit, racking up 73,000 upvotes and nearly 7,000 comments as of Wednesday morning.

Some commenters with long memories pointed to the Trump family’s past brand endorsements, such as the president’s 2020 Oval Office photo shoot with Goya Foods products and his alliance with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

“Goya was one thing. This is extraordinary,” read the top comment on the r/pics Reddit thread. “The President of the United States is a literal car salesman now.”

“Why is the President of the US using his position to endorse a car company?” another commenter asked.

Ironically, the president departed the White House shortly after the car show to attend a Business Roundtable event—where he compared Tesla to Goya.

“Goya Foods, he was just a wonderful man, the owner and the family, and largely Hispanic Foods. And they went after him because he supported me,” Trump said, totally unprompted. “Maybe it’s gonna be that way with Elon.”

Trump says Elon Musk’s Tesla sales could “double” as a result of his work for him, citing the precedent of Goya beans. He lies that the Tesla protests are the work of “paid agitators.” pic.twitter.com/UOMihLjIOd — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 11, 2025

Others saw a bit more MyPillow in Trump’s latest shtick.

“Tesla is on its way of becoming the MyPillow of Cars,” one commenter wrote on X in response to, of all people, former alt-right figurehead Richard Spencer.

Perhaps proving the point, the right-wing “Right Side Broadcasting Network” YouTube channel posted its video of Trump’s new Tesla purchase alongside a promotion for MyPillow.

“You can also support us by shopping directly from our partner, MyPillow,” the video’s description read. “Use code ​’RSBN​’ at checkout for up to 66% OFF your ENTIRE order!”

While liberals’ boycott of Goya did little to dent the brand’s sales, MyPillow has had a tumultuous four years since Lindell backed Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

The conspiracist-come-CEO even auctioned off some of MyPillow’s assets as the company struggled to attract financing and retain wholesale contracts.

But given Lindell’s former crack addiction and Musk’s admitted ketamine use, as well as the two’s love of voter fraud conspiracies, the comparison was there for the taking.

2025 Elon is just the modern MyPillow guy with a larger price tag. — Heath W. Black (@heathwblack) March 12, 2025

Tesla’s stock price shot more than 6% in early trading on Wednesday, but it remains down roughly 27% over the last month, a rebound that Lindell never got.

“There are a few differences between Mike Lindell and Elon Musk,” wrote a Bluesky poster. “Elon can afford better drugs and it will take a lot longer for Trump to bleed him dry.”

But should that slide continue, Musk may find himself in MyPillow territory.

Because as one conservative pointed out, propping up the sales of a $35,000 Tesla may be a more difficult proposition than shelling out $15 for pillows.

“I appreciate the support folks are showing @elonmusk,” the right-winger wrote on X. “But damn if it wasn’t easier and cheaper to just go buy a couple MyPillows than a Tesla.”

