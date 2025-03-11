Gene Hackman is the latest dead celebrity dragged into internet misinfo

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Mondays our Tech Reporter Mikael Thalen debunks the most wild conspiracy theories swirling around the web in his “One Dumb Conspiracy” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

Revered Hollywood actor Gene Hackman died this month at his home in Santa Fe alongside his wife and pet dog.



Authorities, who say there were no signs of foul play , are still investigating the cause of death. Theories range from a “companion suicide” to more simple explanations, such as that Hackman, who was bed-ridden with health issues, may have been left helpless after his wife passed away.



Either way, the 95-year-old’s death has sent shockwaves through the film world. But as is often the case , the high-profile case has also been latched onto by conspiracy theorists and con artists.



Purveyors of fake news, eager to gain clicks by playing into the preconceived beliefs of conspiracy theorists, immediately took advantage of Hackman’s passing. An account on X known as “The Justice Cometh,” or @jgt58maga, shared a screenshot earlier this month allegedly from Hackman.

A fake post spreads across social media

In the post, Hackman supposedly reveals plans to expose deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and former President Bill Clinton .



“I am ready to corroborate everything in the Epstein client list, and to put Bill Clinton and others in prison, if it’s the last thing I do,” said the post, dated Feb 24, 2024.



The Justice Cometh account, unsurprisingly, has nearly 70,000 followers on X and regularly promotes the QAnon conspiracy theory . And as usual, other accounts known for spreading misinformation quickly jumped on the bandwagon.



“Gene Hackman was reportedly set to testify as the first witness in the Epstein case,” said the user Barron Trump News to their over 300,000 followers. “But his sudden and suspicious death has thrown everything into chaos, delaying crucial revelations and raising serious questions. What was he about to expose? And who wanted him silenced?”



“Gene Hackman and his wife were found dead under suspicious circumstances just as the Epstein Files were about to drop and we’re NOT supposed to be suspicious?!” another popular account asked.

There’s no evidence to support the claims

As always, just the smallest amount of research shows just how nonsensical such claims are.



For starters, the account @realGeneHackman, as shown in the screenshot, isn’t real. Also, there are zero ties between Hackman and Epstein in any public records, such as flight logs or court documents.



Also, it should be noted that the so-called “Epstein client list” is a fabrication from the internet. At no point has there ever proven to be a singular list that Epstein kept naming everyone who engaged in illegal activity with him.



And while everyone undoubtedly wants to know who Epstein was involved with and see them brought to justice, the topic is regularly overshadowed by nonsense conspiracy theories from Trump’s base.

