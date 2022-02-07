‘They are nothing but liars and scammers’: Viral TikTok claims T-Mobile offered a family new phones for free—then charged for them

A TikToker claims that T-Mobile is charging him for phones that were supposed to be free.

TikToker Kenny Sabugo (@kennysabugo) made the claim a few days ago in a TikTok that has amassed around 100,000 views as of Monday afternoon.

Sabugo says that his family had an account with Sprint, which merged with T-Mobile in 2020. The company is still in the process of transitioning Sprint customers to T-Mobile.

A salesperson allegedly told Sabugo that the family could get two free phones if they switched to T-Mobile.

“This is how T-Mobile robbed me and my family of $1,000,” Sabugo says.

The TikTok includes the captions “you guys are scammers” and “T-Mobile robbing people do not go to them.” Sabugo also tagged T-Mobile’s verified TikTok account.

The company didn’t respond to an emailed request for comment from the Daily Dot sent Monday afternoon.

“So we switched our phones,” Sabugo says at the beginning of the post. “They told us it was for free.”

When the bill came, Sabugo says, they realized that they were being charged for the two phones that were supposed to be complimentary.

Sabugo said that instead of the $150 per month, their bill is $250 per month.

“They had told me my phone was free and they lied to me,” Sabugo concludes. “…T-Mobile, you guys are scammers and you guys lie to your customers. The worst phone line ever.”

Reached via Instagram messenger, Sabugo told the Daily Dot that T-Mobile has since offered to lower their bill $20—to $230/month.

He said that T-Mobile promised he could trade an iPhone 11 for an iPhone 13 at no charge, but is now paying $300 for it. Sabugo added that his mother was also promised a free phone, but instead she’s actually being charged $450.

“They also said they were going to give me the spring special off four lines, we pay for three and get one free,” Sabugo added. “Guess what? They lied, they are charging me $200 for the lines instead of $150.”

“They are nothing but liars and scammers,” Sabugo told the Daily Dot.

Hundreds commented on the TikTok and sparked a debate.

Many were appalled by T-Mobile’s purported bait-and-switch. Some shared similar stories from other cell phone carriers.

Others thought that the terms may have been in the contract.

“Read the fine print next time,” wrote one.

A few who claim to have worked for T-Mobile suggested that it was the individual representative’s or store’s doing, rather than the company’s.

“I worked at T-Mobile. Employers forced to bend the truth and lie if necessary to hit quotas,” wrote one.

“Sounds like sales people wanted their commission,” another chimed in.

One purported T-Mobile employee said that they’d been having software issues with customers who switched from Sprint.

Another thought that there might be a delay in the credits being applied to their bill.

“I think the credits haven’t hit so the next month they should knock the price down,” they said.