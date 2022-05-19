man greenscreen tiktok him in walmart backroom caption "Younger me watching the anti-union propaganda video when being hired on at Walmart" (l) Walmart, The Home Depot, and Macy's logo on white background (r)

TikTokers call out ‘anti-union propaganda ‘ shown at Walmart, Macy’s, Dollar General

Users share their experiences with 'anti-union propaganda' at major retailers.

Posted on May 19, 2022

A TikTok user went viral after speaking up about a Walmart training video filled with what they described as anti-union propaganda.

Uploaded on May 18 by TikTok user @eyedocontiktok, the video, which has been viewed more than 246,000 times, describes Walmart’s onboarding process as containing “transparent” anti-union content.

“Younger me watching the anti-union propaganda video when being hired on at Walmart,” text on the video states.

@eyedocontiktok Seriously it’s soooo transparent 😂😂😂 #unionize #walmart #solidarityforever ♬ Welcome To Duloc – Hope Levy & Jill Bogard

The video’s comment section was quickly filled with similar accounts by other TikTok users who claimed to have been subjected to anti-unionization content at their jobs as well.

One of the top comments came from a user who allegedly experienced the same thing after being hired by Macy’s.

“Macy’s showed us a video that acted like a guy in an overcoat in the parking lot was gonna be like ‘Hey kid, wanna join a union?'” the user joked.

Others who had worked at a wide array of retail jobs likewise said that their employers showed a disdain for unions.

“Same but at Whole Foods” another added. “Then I got into healthcare and oh boy do they like firing our union reps.”

Businesses from Little Caesar’s to Home Depot were also named by users in the comments.

“I worked at Dollar General and they had an entire video explaining why the union is pure evil and to never talk to them,” one user wrote.

Given that Walmart is the largest employer in the U.S., many others reported seeing the exact same video after being hired by the retailer.

“I was informed as a Walmart employee to immediately contact the police if union members appeared lmfao,” one commenter alleged.

The video comes as unionization efforts explode across the country as workers face stagnant wages, an inflation crisis, and an ever-growing cost of living.

Another former Walmart employee also went viral on TikTok this month after publishing a video in which he claimed to have been fired for discussing unions.

Despite the pushback from businesses, workers at numerous Starbucks and Amazon locations across the country have either successfully unionized or secured votes for unionization.

*First Published: May 19, 2022, 2:38 pm CDT

