Ted Cruz roasted after asking Ketanji Brown Jackson if she believes babies are racist

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is being dragged for asking United States Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson about a children’s book during her confirmation hearing before the Senate.

“Do you agree with this book that’s being taught to kids that babies are racist?” Cruz asked. A posterboard behind him displayed a page from the book.

“Senator,” Jackson replied, “I do not believe that any child should be made to feel as though they are racist, or though they are not valued, or though they are less than, that they are victims, that they are oppressors.”

“I don’t believe in any of that.”

The book to which Cruz referred is Antiracist Baby, which Forbes reports is available in the library at a school whose board Jackson sits on. The award-winning 2020 text by Ibram X. Kendi is used to teach young children about racism.

It’s reportedly one of several books available at the school that Cruz referenced during Jackson’s hearing. He said these books include facets of critical race theory, which teaches United States history through a lens that includes the influence of racism and slavery. Conservatives have made critical race theory a wedge issue in the culture wars.

Cruz was attempting to get Jackson, who is Black, to indicate whether she supports teaching critical race theory to children. It’s not clear if he believes the Supreme Court selects which texts are taught in public schools.

His question about racist babies was widely mocked on Twitter.

“In response to Ted Cruz’s tirade about the children’s book Antiracist Baby, I am penning a new children’s book titled ‘Not-So-Subtly Racist Man-Baby,'” tweeted @RexHuppke.

“If anyone is an expert on being a racist baby, it’s Ted Cruz,” added @dashiell.

Jackson’s confirmation hearings will continue on Wednesday. If confirmed, she will be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

