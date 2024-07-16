Sticker Mule customers revolt over founder’s demand they stop hating Trump

Print-on-demand company Sticker Mule provoked immediate backlash on Monday after sending out an email to its customers saying that “the hate for Trump and his supporters has gone too far,” following the unsuccessful assassination attempt against former president Donald Trump over the weekend.

The email was signed by Anthony Constantino, the company’s co-founder, and also offered customers a $15 off deal on T-shirts to show support for Trump.

“People are terrified to admit they support Trump,” the email read. “I’ve been scared myself.”

Sticker Mule made a similar post to the email on X, where it attached ia photo of Trump pumping his fist after getting back up following the assassination attempt.

What did Sticker Mule say about Trump?

“I’m speaking up today and will do more in the future to stop this insane political hate,” Constantino wrote there. “Awesome people, all over the world, love Trump. Don’t limit your friendships, and diminish your happiness by indulging in political hate.”

Sticker Mule, which was founded in 2009, custom prints stickers as well as magnets, labels, and T-shirts. In 2019 it also launched a hot sauce brand and reportedly produces 40,000 bottles a month.

It claims on its site to have printed stickers for over 100,000 customers, and said brands like Coca-Cola, Walmart, Google, Twitter, Netflix and the New York Times have used its services.

Sticker Mule also markets itself as “the internet’s most kick ass brand.”

But Sticker Mule customers were less than amused.

“Anthony… I signed up for Sticker Mule alerts to get your company’s deals and promos. You just used your company’s access to me to send a condescending personal political message. I didn’t want to know your political views, but you just forced them on me, uninvited. Goodbye SM,” replied @Kampy.

TikTokers also called out Sticker Mule and noticed that it lost around 20,000 people from its nearly a half-million Instagram following since it sent out the statement.

“I’m sorry, you are a sticker company that primarily works with artists, especially ones who like to create stickers for radical reasons,” said @goblinoftalents in a video.

“They emailed every single person who has ever trusted their company to purchase something from them and said this,” they added, gesturing to the email. “That is just the dumbest decision I have ever seen in my entire life. Like so, so short sighted.”

Sticker Mule also shared the story on Instagram, where it quickly racked up over 29,000 likes. But there were also plenty of people sharing their displeasure under the post there.

“having to cut ties with a sticker company i’ve used for a DECADE that supports trump was not on my 2024 bingo card but here we are folks lol. bye stickermule i deeply regret shopping with you,” commented @scariestbugever.

“This is so embarrassing, taking my business elsewhere for my branded tape and stickers. Someone who doesn’t shove their bogus beliefs down my throat,” added @tamaracervenka.

Constantino, who co-founded the company, donated $500 to Trump’s 2016 campaign but doesn’t appear to have made any contributions to Trump since. Constantino and Sticker Mule didn’t respond to questions about whether he made the decision to send out the email on its own.

Meanwhile, at least one other custom sticker printing company tried to capitalize on the moment by dropping a TikTok implicitly contrasting themselves with Sticker Mule.

https://www.tiktok.com/@stickergiant/video/7392004787837127982

“We value free speech and self-expression. However, there’s no place for hate speech,” said a Sticker Giant employee in the video.

“Our people are here for your people,” said another standing with a rainbow flag in the background.

“the timing is impeccable,” commented one person.

“idk what you mean ” Sticker Giant replied.

