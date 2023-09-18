‘BOYS WILL BE BOYS’: Sneako defends racist, homophobic young fans

Misogynist influencer Sneako defended young fans after they greeted him with sexist and violently homophobic statements at a Miami Marlins baseball game on Sunday.

The fans told the influencer, who goes by Sneako, “F*ck the women,” and, “All gays should die.” The incident came during the Marlins’ game against the Atlanta Braves in Miami on Sunday.

Sneako—whose real name is Nico Kenn De Balinthazy, according to the Daily Beast—is a known racist and misogynist who gained notoriety on the Red Pill subreddit dedicated to the incel community.

He mockingly pushed back on the kids’ comments.

“No no, wait wait, we love women, we love women,” Sneako said.

“We love women, but not like, transgenders,” a young fan replied.

“We love everybody,” Sneako said laughing. He looked at the camera, then joked, “What have I done?”

sneako finally realizes he got himself in a bubble with his red pill content 🤣 pic.twitter.com/enVlvMBAlz — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) September 17, 2023

Users on X joked that Sneako finally noticed the effect of his content on his young fans.

“He’s finally realised the negative impact that the red pill content will have on the future generation,” said @Nath_Arm.

But others quickly pushed back on the idea that he was doing anything but enjoying the attention.

“He’s mugging the camera, he doesn’t actually give a sh*t,” @AVagabond5 said.

The clip came from an episode of a vlog Sneako posted on his Rumble account with the rapper Lil Pump. In response to criticism on X, Sneako blamed the media for emasculating young boys and pride flags in schools.

“They are children and obviously joking,” he said. “This is how I was at 12. But If it sounds egregious to you, blame the [rainbow] flags in their classrooms. Blame the media for emasculating men. Its [sic] YOUR fault for forcing an obvious agenda. Not these kids. BOYS WILL BE BOYS.”

Sneako became popular on YouTube for posting street interviews and rants with a unique editing style, racking up over 2,000,000 subscribers. He worked with some of the most popular vloggers on the platform, including MrBeast.

Sneako was banned from YouTube after he allegedly mimed violent, non-consensual sex with a female YouTuber. He then moved to the social media platform Rumble, where he has over 300,000 followers.

For the past couple of years, Sneako has been closely associated with the misogynist, far-right influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate, who he says are innocent of the sex trafficking charges against them.

He was also reportedly involved in Kanye West’s antisemitic presidential campaign and said he made videos for West’s social media page. He was photographed with West and Milo Yiannopoulos, who was briefly Kanye’s campaign manager.

Sneako has also frequently associated with and promoted Nick Fuentes, a prominent American neo-Nazi followed by many young conservatives.

“He’s like a Nazi isn’t he?” the influencer Adam22 asked Sneak on his podcast No Jumper in October.

“He’s just proud of being white,” Sneako said about Fuentes, who has repeatedly expressed his support for Adolf Hitler. “He really cares about America … I think he’s a good guy.”