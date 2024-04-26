Deplatformed: Inside Truth Social’s ‘authentic’ Mexican cuisine group

Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

Truth Social doesn’t publish the demographics of its user base. That’s not surprising, as most social media sites are notoriously secretive when it comes to their precious data.



But you can guess that a site founded by former President Donald Trump for the express purpose of catering to his supporter’s basest desires is most likely populated by white people.



Which clearly means it isn’t a melting pot of Americans, but does make one particular group on Truth Social such a delight.



Welcome to “Authentic Mexican Recipes,” Truth Social’s home for… authentic Mexican recipes.



It’s got over 10,000 members, who, as you might guess all have the collective cooking savvy of a … well, a Trump-stanning housewife who has never met a block of Velveeta she didn’t immediately plop into a baking dish in its entirety for something she calls “Debby Dip.”



Would you be interested in some Pozole from one user named Evelyn? Her authentic recipe comes via a blog from Crock-Pot Ladies, published by a woman who claims to have a Mexican step-family.



“One of my favorite recipes is pozole soup. It takes a short time to assemble and minutes to chop up the veggies. I make enough for two three days and nobody gets tired of eating it.”



She even inspired someone in the comments to make it themselves.



Let’s see how that turned out.

It’s certainly…. brown.



“Delicious,” responded Evelyn, in part. I wouldn’t say delicious, but to each their own.



Then there’s Sandra, who shared a picture of her dumplings and chicken cutlets, a dish that could politely be described as Asian Italian … maybe.

“Is that Is that Mexican Cuisine?” asked one respondent.



“Yeah it is,” she said, which… no.



“Y’all ever try tamales?” asked Mama Testa. No one wrote back.

That wasn’t the only recipe that wasn’t “authentic Mexican.” User Liz posted a viral recipe video. “love this song and love the food.. oldies!”

The song? Etta James’ “I Would Rather Go Blind.” The recipe? Chicken pot pie.



Meanwhile, if you want to see a soup as beige as the carpet in a 1970s living room, user May God Bless America 0210 has something for you.

Replied one user, “That looks interesting… What is it?”



The OP didn’t write back, so we can only guess.

Among the postings, user Alisa made tacos that managed to be all one color.

While their group seems to have no idea what authentic Mexican cuisine really is, they do love sharing memes that Mexican food is better than Pumpkin Spice.



“Forget Pumpkin Spice, let us know then tamale season gets here,” one meme said.



“I don’t want pumpkin spice, I want brisket tacos,” read another meme.



One user, Jaques, didn’t post a recipe, but did know that he loves Mexican food and because he’s Christian decided to talk with Hispanic people in his town.



“TRUTH TACOS & TRUMP. In my town, we love Mexican food. There are so many authentic restaurants here that we even have a Mexican ice cream parlor … Since Biden took office and I began to hear rumblings that Biden wants illegals to vote, and so I set out to speak to as many Hispanics with whom I came in contact to see what they were thinking about the election and about Donald Trump … I am convinced that much more that half support Donald Trump and want to see him as president again, because HECK EVEN THE ILLEGAL HISPANICS RESPECT TRUMP FOR HIS CHARACTER, CHRISTIAN VALUES AND VIRTUOUS BUSINESS POLICIES … WE NEED MORE CHRISTIANS.”



But not everyone agreed with politics seeping in.



“I am here just for the recipes and to practice mi español!,” said @CryBabyWarrior.

Which, in the entirety of the group’s three-year history, was the only word of Spanish ever uttered in it.

