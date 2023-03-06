Marriott under fire for allowing Nick Fuentes to host antisemitic, off-brand CPAC conference

Far-right troll Nick Fuentes said in a speech at his annual far-right gathering that Judaism must be eradicated, according to videos posted on Twitter.

Now, the hotel chain that hosted the speech is coming under fire.

Fuentes spoke at his America First Political Action Conference (AFPAC), his competitor to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland. Fuentes has held his conferences at venues near CPAC ever since 2020 and has hosted speakers such as Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

Fuentes has referred to himself as the “Most Canceled Man in America” for being repeatedly banned from Twitter and TikTok, and has coined the term “Groyper” to refer to his supporters.

He was also removed from CPAC this year over his “hateful” rhetoric.

At this year’s AFPAC, Fuentes gave an impassioned keynote speech and said that the Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles, who called to “eradicate” transgenderism during his CPAC speech Saturday, was right but didn’t go far enough.

Fuentes petitioned to eradicate satanism, feminism, liberalism, and Judaism.

Yesterday, in Nick Fuentes’s speech, he added to the message he felt that @michaeljknowles was missing: Yes, we need eradicate transgenderism, he argued, but also feminism, liberalism, and “Satanism.”



He ends with a big build up, saying that “Judaism” has got to go. To massive… https://t.co/0yILbxxLCV pic.twitter.com/0f467WU4cR — Elad Nehorai (@EladNehorai) March 6, 2023

“The other thing that’s got to go is this Talmudic Judaism,” Fuentes said to applause.

Fuentes also said that he believes at least “half, or two-thirds, or three-quarters” of various media, educational, financial, and governmental organizations are Jewish and that society has “big problems when the people aren’t Christian.”

Fuentes capped off his secular rant by saying it was “a long way of saying I love Hitler” while the crowd chanted “Christ is king.”

The speech was held at a Residence Inn by Marriott in National Harbor, Maryland.

Videos from before the event showed a crowd in the lobby chanting “Groyper” and heckling members of the press.

VIDEO THREAD: Tonight, fans of Nick Fuentes (who was kicked out of #CPAC for anti-semitism such as praising Hitler and Holocaust denial) gathered at the Residence Inn by Marriott National Harbor to see him speak across from CPAC.



The men yelled "Groyper! Groyper!" inside the… https://t.co/Mn0BpQxLma pic.twitter.com/6KzOe3DnTx — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) March 5, 2023

Now, the hotel chain is being swarmed online for allowing the event to go forward.

Users on Twitter have threatened to boycott the brand for hosting Fuentes.

https://twitter.com/OceanOperative/status/1632839277800464384

@Marriott The fact you all let Nick Fuentes speak at any of your establishments is sick and I will lead a boycott of any of your hotels. — Dallasdad54 (@RSteinfeld53) March 6, 2023

.@Marriott so I won't be spending another night at any of your properties after this. You were fully aware of who Nick Fuentes is. You're literally allowing Hitler Jr (but without the charisma) to use your properties to plan the extermination of Jewish, Trans & Gay people.



Why? https://t.co/io67U1BsyJ — pitchforks ❁ (@BrandiLynn4Ever) March 6, 2023

According to a report by Hatewatch, Marriot was aware that Fuentes was hosting an event there. This is at least the second Marriott to host an event by Fuentes.

Marriott did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Dot.