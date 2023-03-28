‘Fumbled on the one yard line’: Antisemites upset Kanye ditched ‘hatred towards’ of Jews—and blame Nick Fuentes

After spending months attacking Jewish people and praising Hitler, Ye has officially renounced antisemitism. Over the weekend, the artist formerly known as Kanye West said that his views of Jewish people changed while he was watching 21 Jump Street.

On Friday, Ye wrote on Instagram, “Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump Street made me like Jewish people again. No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people. No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew. Thank you Jonah Hill. I love you.” Hill is Jewish.

Ye’s former fans on the far-right are scandalized by this development. Ye had become something of an unlikely hero to radicals and white supremacists. Some, like white supremacist Nick Fuentes, have spent months promoting his supposed 2024 presidential campaign.

Fuentes was reportedly employed by Ye to work on the campaign.

This weekend, the Western Chauvinist Telegram channel reposted an angry screed laced with racial slurs about Ye’s change of heart. “Maybe he is trying to be relevant again? Either way, he cucked out like I thought and is regretting his past choices of calling out the Jew,” it said in part.

In a separate post, the extremist channel claimed they knew all along that Ye wasn’t committed to antisemitism. “It was pretty obvious Kanye wasn’t Our Guy from the beginning,” they wrote.

Punished Dissident said it was “impossible” that Hill’s performance in 21 Jump Street made Ye stop being antisemitic. “Every time I see (((Jonah Hill))) in a movie it makes me hate Jews even more,” they added.

Another Telegram channel blamed Fuentes. “Fuentes had all that access but was probably so starstruck that he fumbled on the one yard line. Huge L,” they wrote.

“Kayne West, Ye, whatever, has changed coursed on his comments of the Jewish … Ali Akbar Alexander and Nick Fuentes have been pretending that West continues to run for president as they clout chase and bilk their following out of all their money,” wrote a user on Gab.

Fuentes reacted to the news with a series of cryptic posts. One was a screenshot of a story about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling former President Donald Trump’s dinner with Ye and Fuentes “horrible” and a “big mistake.” Three minutes later, Fuentes posted a photo of Ye captioned, “Nettin been real quiet today.”

On an alt-Twitter account people allege was Fuentes, he posted that Ye is still “totally red pilled.” The account has since been suspended.

Fuentes’ disciple Dalton Clodfelter appears unwilling to give up on Ye. His Telegram handle still includes “YE24,” a reference to Ye’s presidential campaign.

While some on the far-right seethed, other reactions alternated between skepticism and relief. A few thanked him and joked about being about to listen to his music again. Others suggested that they’re not ready to believe Ye has genuinely reformed. “They expect us to believe this??” wrote one.

Many people found it deeply amusing that the 2012 film featuring Hill and Channing Tatum as undercover cops who go back to high school to bust a drug ring could be a catalyst for change.

Imagine being that Nick Fuentes chud, waking up to learn your whole grift just got derailled by 21 Jump Street. — Jack (@JackInPogForm) March 25, 2023

“Why didn’t Hitler see 21 Jump Street.. could have saved us some trouble,” joked one.

Fuentes haters on the right, of which there is legion, were also relishing the change from Ye.

Nick Fuentes spent MONTHS trying to get Kanye to hate Jews and all his work was toppled by a 1-hour performance from Jonah Hill. — John Willow (@JohnathonWillow) March 26, 2023

It’s not known if Ye’s change of heart will also lead him to fire Fuentes.