Dirty Delete: Man behind ‘woke-free’ beer capitalizes on Republican rage

Analysis

Seth Weathers is on a mission to make money off conservative outrage.

Weathers made national news when he launched “woke-free” Ultra Right Beer in response to backlash over Bud Light’s promotion with a trans influencer. His attempt to capitalize on pissed off transphobes has had a bumpy ride, but Weathers remains intent on turning anger at the light lager into cash.

Oddly, in 2017 Weathers tweeted that anyone who doesn’t support LGBTQ equality is one “the wrong side of history.” Guess he’s cool with being on the wrong side if it turns a profit.

Selling sixers for $20 a pop isn’t Weathers’ first foray into outrage capitalism, however.

Weathers’ TikTok is one long promotion for his T-shirts and other items attacking conservatives’ enemies and lauding their heroes, like that couple who pulled guns on Black Lives Matter protesters for walking through their neighborhood. He also sold “Let’s Go Brandon” wrapping paper.

When he’s not selling something, Weathers expounds on the benefits of eating steak, which he once said “contains all the different food groups because obviously, you know, a cow, it’s meat.”

Weathers previously worked as a political strategist, including a stint as the Georgia state director for former President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, which ended mysteriously after just two months.

Weathers’ web presence is a try-hard version of every conservative influencer you’ve ever seen.

Lately he’s taken to bashing everyone who’s running against Trump. Weathers tweeted that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has “no chance” at beating Trump. He recently called Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) a “pussy.”

You can find Weathers on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Periscope, LinkedIn, Truth Social, YouTube, and Gettr.

Dirtiest Delete

Weathers was extremely active on Twitter during and after the Capitol riot. Most of those tweets remain on his account to this day, including him wondering whether slain rioter Ashli Babbitt was antifa and congratulating the Capitol police for showing restraint because they “had full reason to shoot a lot of people today.”

There is one tweet, however, that Weathers seems to have seen fit to delete. An archive shows that during the riot, he tweeted, “Trump and the Republican Party are losing support faster than anything I’ve ever seen.”

Weathers swiftly did an about-face on Trump. Today he often gushes online about how much he supports his former employer. Maybe he realized it’s a helluva lot easier to sell Trump merch that way.

