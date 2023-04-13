‘Woke-free’ beer launched by conservative influencer will only run you $30 a six-pack

As the saga over Bud Light offering one, not-for-sale, commemorative can to a trans influencer continues, conservatives are going to increasingly great lengths to prove they’ll never actually drink an Anheuser-Busch product again.

But given the long tentacles of a multinational beverage conglomerate, actually boycotting Anheuser-Busch is pretty difficult.

Which is why conservative influencer Seth Weathers thinks he’s found an opportunity. Weathers previously hawked “Let’s Go Brandon” wrapping paper from Christmas, riding a wave of anti-Joe Biden sentiment among the right into massive sales.

Now, he’s introducing “Ultra Right” beer.

According to Weathers, the “woke mind virus” is now in beer, which is the “last place” people like him want it.

“America’s been drinking beer from a company that doesn’t even know which restroom to use,” Weathers said in the announcement, over an image of trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney’s announcement of their Bud Light can. “That’s why I created conservative dads’ ultra-right, 100% woke-free beer.”

In the ad, Weathers smashes a Bud Light can with a baseball bat, mirroring other conservatives who have gone to ever-increasing lengths to destroy the Bud Light they now abhor.

And just how much does it cost to remove the woke mind virus from the alcohol it has seeped into across America?

Well, a six-pack of 12oz cans on Weathers’ site runs $19.99. It’s brewed, according to Weathers, in Northern Illinois. It’s not in stores, so you’ll need to pay for it to come to you. Shipping it to the closest major American city, Chicago, will run you another eight dollars. Meaning “Ultra Right Beer,” the new ostensible beer of working-class Americans who simply want to sip on suds after a hard day’s labor and not be hit over the head by all this trans marketing that’s supposedly running their enjoyment of said beer, will cost you nearly $30.

A 12-pack of 12oz cans of Bud Light, at a Walmart in Chicago (for the sake of comparable prices) will cost you $6.75.

Weathers woke-free beer is also free from some of the alcohol you might want to drink. It clocks in at a paltry 4% ABV.