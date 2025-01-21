‘QAnon Shaman’ Jacob Chansley pledges to buy guns after Trump pardon

One of the convicted Jan. 6 rioters knows exactly what he plans to do now that he has been pardoned of a felony charge by President Donald Trump.

For Jacob Chansley, the spear-carrying, bare-chested, horned fur hat-clad Capitol riot participant known as the “QAnon Shaman,” that’s buying guns.

Chansley had been sentenced to prison for obstruction of an official proceeding. He was released early from federal prison in March 2023.

Trump on Monday issued sweeping pardons of more than 1,500 people charged with crimes connected to Jan. 6, stating that “a grave national injustice… has been perpetrated upon the American people over the last four years.”

As a convicted felon, Chansley had been unable to purchase guns or ammunition under federal gun control laws, but that no longer applies.

“It’s as if he was never charged at all, so he and all pardon recipients are free to buy firearms,” lawyer Jeffrey Toobin explained on X.

“I JUST GOT THE NEWS FROM MY LAWYER… I GOT A PARDON BABY! THANK YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP!!!” Chansley wrote on X.

“NOW I AM GONNA BUY SOME MOTHA FU*KIN GUNS!!!” he continued. “I LOVE THIS COUNTRY!!! GOD BLESS AMERICA!!!! J6ers are getting released & JUSTICE HAS COME… EVERYTHING done in the dark WILL come to light!”

Chansley’s pardon and firearm plans have been celebrated by right-wing advocates that opposed the arrests and detention of Jan. 6 defendants.

“Congrats Jake,” replied one commenter. “You were very respectful to police in capitol on a Jan 6.”

“Congrats king!” echoed someone else.

“We have been waiting for this day to come,” commented another person. “A burden has been lifted.”

Others, however, mocked and quipped at Chansley’s post.

“This dude should launch a meme coin, too,” joked one person.

“are we in a movie cause i’d like to turn it off now please,” responded someone else.

“He should be imprisoned for this tweet alone,” quipped another poster.



