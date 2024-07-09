Claim Project 2025 is pushing ‘period passports’ sparks ‘used tampon’ protest movement—neither of which are real

A satirical post claiming the right-wing Project 2025 aims to mandate “period passports” if former President Donald Trump wins the election is spurring disinformation across social media.

“BREAKING: The Project 25 group says women should be mandated to carry ‘period passports’ that track their menstrual cycles and must be kept up to date, and women must present these to police officers during random ID checks to monitor pregnancies,” reads a viral post on X.

One problem? It’s not true.

The video was shared by a creator whose bio describes their posts as “halfway true comedy and satire.”

The TikTok highlighting it was recently taken down, but many social media users believe it to be true.

“It’s bullshit,” one woman reacted to the supposed proposal on TikTok, adding in the caption that it’s “HANDMAIDS TALE IN REAL LIFE!”

“And what’s to stop us from just lying on the period passport lmao fuck these loser ass conservatives,” reads the top comment on the TikTok, which has been liked more than 450 times.

“I’ll be damned if some crusty old pervert wants to know when I’m having my period,” wrote someone else on X. “Y’all better vote and get these weirdos OUT.”

But it wasn’t just the satirical post that was being taken seriously. A second follow-up satire post claiming Project 2025’s “offices have reportedly been receiving used tampons in the mail after Gen Z started a TikTok trend” in protest has prompted some people to actually embrace the idea.

“Ketchup would be kinda funny,” quipped one person.

“All of you women voters might want to contribute to this protest effort,” wrote someone else. “All it will cost you is a little postage. Makes me wish I was a young woman.”

“It would be a damn shame if someone shared the address….” wrote another user.

One person recognized the post was satire but added that “that doesn’t mean we can’t make it happen.”

Project 2025, also known as the 2025 Presidential Transition Project, is spearheaded by the Heritage Foundation and lays out a set of conservative goals to implement during the first 180 days of a possible second Trump administration.

The plan aims to create policy guides for the next administration and a database of personnel whose views align with the project that could serve in the White House, as well as training for candidates.

Among the proposals outlined in its more than 900-page playbook, Project 2025 recommends the Food and Drug Administration reverse its decades-long approval of the abortion pill mifepristone; calls on the Health and Human Services Secretary to “proudly state that men and women are biological realities … and that married men and women are the ideal, natural family structure;” and to reverse the Biden administration’s “climate fanaticism.”

There is nothing about tampons in their proposals.

Biden has campaigned on linking Project 2025’s goals to Trump, arguing the plan “was written for him—by those closest to him.”

Trump, for his part, has distanced himself from Project 2025 saying on Truth Social that he has “no idea who is behind it” and disagrees with “some of the things they’re saying and some of the things they’re saying are absolutely ridiculous and abysmal.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Project 2025 and the Heritage Foundation for comment about the misinformation.

