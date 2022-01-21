While Patriot Front marched at an anti-abortion rally, the white nationalist group’s private chats leaked online

Patriot Front is being widely mocked online after the white nationalist group had its internal communications leaked while it was participating on Friday in an anti-abortion protest in Washington, D.C.

The independent media organization Unicorn Riot revealed that it had obtained nearly 500 gigabytes of chat messages, documents, videos, and photos from the far-right group, detailing its inner workings and activity across the country. The data is also being hosted as a torrent by the journalism collective DDoSecrets.

The group, previously known as Vanguard America, split from its predecessor organization after one of its members killed a counter-protester with his vehicle during the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, VA.

News of the leak came as Patriot Front marched at the annual “March for Life” alongside tens of thousands of anti-abortion protesters.

In footage posted to Twitter, independent journalist Molly Conger was seen announcing the leak to Patriot Front while covering the group’s presence at the march.

“Hey guys, your Rocket Chat just got leaked on DDoSecrets,” she says. “Unicorn Riot just dropped your Rocket Chat. Everything. All your DMs.”

As the protest continued, journalists and researchers began digging into the data. Aric Toler, a researcher with the investigative journalism website Bellingcat, was able to find footage of Patriot Front members attempting to train and exercise.

“Dude is definitely not John Cena,” Toler quipped about one member attempting to carry another.

Despite the group’s claims of strong operational security, detailed records were kept on Patriot Front’s members as well as their activities.

The group even kept a file on its members’ height and weight, noting those who had lost weight since joining their ranks.

ahahahahaha they keep track of their members' weight

With the leak just emerging, new revelations will undoubtedly continue to unfold in the coming days.

Unicorn Riot’s reporting also shows the group’s focus on vandalism, racial harassment, and recruitment.

Previous leaks from 2017 also shed a light on Patriot Front’s internal discussions before and after the deadly Charlottesville rally.