‘The icon’: Olivia Rodrigo pulls ‘deja vu’ audio after Trump uses it in president-elect TikTok

Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo is blowing up after getting one of her songs removed from a Trump campaign TikTok video.

“And suddenly the words ‘I’m the President-Elect’ came out of my mouth…” reads the text overlay on the first photo of President-elect Donald Trump.

“And what’s interesting about that’s…is that’s exactly what he is,” the next two slides say.

The video—which has racked up more than 12 million views—had been originally set to Rodrigo’s song “deja vu,” but now has no music.

It’s little surprise that Rodrigo is no fan of Trump, given her reproductive rights advocacy and endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris.

But her quiet decision to remove the song went viral in part because of a screenshot purporting to show a comment in which she said, “ew don’t use my sound ever again ty.”

Although the comment ended up being fake, according to the Daily Mail, the sentiment behind it is resonating with fans.

“olivia removing the deja vu sound from tiktok is iconic,” states the top comment, which has been liked more than 68,000 times.

“Oh Olivia, the Icon you are,” echoed another commenter.

The saga reached beyond TikTok, with Rodrigo fans on X and elsewhere applauding the move.

“QUEEN,” commented one person on X.

“Olivia Rodrigo when she found out ‘deja vu’ was used in Team Trump’s latest post,” wrote someone else with a GIF of Rodrigo wagging her finger no.

Olivia Rodrigo when she found out “deja vu” was used in Team Trump’s latest post pic.twitter.com/IfY5R6IcYn — Vira (@Gutsy_Vira) November 7, 2024

Rodrigo joins the growing list of musicians unhappy with Trump’s usage of their songs.

Beyoncé, Céline Dion, Foo Fighters, Neil Young, Tom Petty’s estate, Phil Collins, and many other musicians and bands have complained about their music being used by Trump’s campaign.

