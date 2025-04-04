‘You do NOT need the new iPad’: MAGA completely ditches capitalism to support Trump tariffs

A number of right-wing social media users are getting flamed for defending President Donald Trump’s new, sweeping tariffs—by advocating against consumerism.

Featured Video

“You do NOT need the new iPad,” wrote one account on X. “You do NOT need the new Cell Phone. You do NOT need the new video game console. You WANT them.”

He added: “There is a big difference and if you look at the people whining about the tariffs I challenge you to ask them how their lives have been affected in any way.”

That post was quickly mocked by critics of the new tariffs, with many users joking that the new MAGA motto was becoming “you will own nothing and be happy.”

Advertisement

“You will own nothing and be happy” is apparently the MAGA motto now pic.twitter.com/alXaAfZN7O — J.J. McCullough (@JJ_McCullough) April 3, 2025

“You will own nothing and be happy.” pic.twitter.com/W1D3kWTlJn — Destiny | Steven Bonnell II (@TheOmniLiberal) April 3, 2025

The phrase is a reference to a quote published by the World Economic Forum (WEF) in its predictions for 2030.

The phrase quickly became a rallying cry for right-wing critics of the WEF, which is frequently subject to conspiracy theories about the “global elite” installing a tyrannical new world order.

Advertisement

Now, “own nothing, be happy” is being spun on its head to mock MAGA defenders of tariffs.

“Karl Marx couldn’t have put it better himself,” wrote one.

You will own no new technology and you will be happy pic.twitter.com/f7aGqs8jGZ — Damin Toell (@damintoell) April 3, 2025

“You do NOT need groceries,” joked another commenter. “You do NOT need reliable transportation. You do NOT need a growing 401k. You WANT them.”

Advertisement

That promotion of anti-consumerism comes at a time when spending is already down due to Americans’ uncertainty about their financial future amid tariffs and inflation.

“Nooo not my heckerin consoom products,” echoed another right-wing defender of tariffs.

Nooo not my heckerin consoom products pic.twitter.com/PoNgpnSJAE — Mr. Right Side (@realrighttolife) April 3, 2025

“Degrowth is right-coded now,” remarked one critic.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.