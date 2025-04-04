Viral claims Fox News pulled stock ticker to shield Trump from market collapse aren’t true

Fox News is pushing back against viral claims it removed a stock market ticker from its broadcast after liberal critics accused the media giant of covering up the current realities of the stock market, which has taken a pounding in the wake of President Donald Trump’s tariff announcement.

“The stock market is SO bad that FOX News took the ticker off of its screen for the first time in their 28 year history,” reads one post from Thursday, which racked up nearly two million views and 90,000 likes.

“Dear #MAGA, Did you notice today that for the first time ever I’m told Fox news has removed the stock market ticker from all their shows?” echoed author Don Winslow. “They don’t want you to see what is really happening.”

“‘Let’s not show them facts,’” quipped one poster.

“Release the Fox News stock ticker!” joked someone else.

But a spokesperson for Fox News says the uproar is based on entirely false claims.

“FOX News Channel has never featured a continuous stock market ticker throughout its history and claims that it was removed are inaccurate,” a spokesperson told the Daily Dot via email.

While the claim continues to rack up millions of views, some commenters have likewise pointed out that the absence is not groundbreaking—nor has Fox News featured one consistently.

“You must not watch Fox News,” commented one person. “They rarely ever have a stock market ticker on their feed unless it’s something drastic happening.”

“Stock market tickers are standard on Fox Business but not Fox News…as these screen grabs from before today prove,” wrote one media blogger, along with multiple screenshots of Fox News broadcasts without a stock ticker.

I’m sorry but you are very mistaken. Stock market tickers are standard on Fox Business but not Fox News…as these screen grabs from before today prove. pic.twitter.com/Y7HeiDUHvf — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) April 4, 2025

It’s not the first time Fox News has come under fire from critics over a ticker—though the previous criticism would also refute the current claim that Fox News has always displayed a stock ticker.

In August, Democratic influencers accused the outlet of removing the stock ticker showing the Dow surpassing 40,000 during a campaign speech by Trump bashing the economy under former President Joe Biden.

But that graphic appeared to disappear exactly at 5pm ET, one hour after the market closed.

“They removed it BECAUSE the market closed at 4 pm. They don’t keep an unchanging stock ticker up all night long,” pushed back one commenter at the time.

