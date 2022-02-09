‘Wannabe incel’: Nick Fuentes fans revolt over admission he’s voluntarily celibate

Nick Fuentes has never had a girlfriend. He says he did kiss a girl once. He doesn’t want to do it again, though.

The white nationalist recently revealed his long-ago dalliance into the realm of romance, but said he doesn’t have interest in it anymore. His fans mocked him, calling him voluntarily celibate and a fake incel. In his defense, Fuentes compared himself to Hitler and insisted that he isn’t voluntarily celibate—because he didn’t choose to be born.

Being involuntarily celibate, or an incel, bonds many on the far-right. Online incel culture, where women shun men despite their desire, is often cited as one of the driving factors behind the rise of extremism. Thus, Fuentes being able to make out with a woman, meaning he has chosen to remain celibate instead of having it forced on him, would theoretically alienate Fuentes from his fans, who believe women don’t desire them despite their yearning for sex.

The clip from Fuentes’ show was unearthed by Right Wing Watch.

After admitting he once kissed a girl in high school, the Groypers in Nick Fuentes' superchat taunted him for being a "fakecel." He got defensive, invoked Hitler, & insisted that he doesn't want a relationship: "All I want is revenge against my enemies and a total Aryan victory." pic.twitter.com/lsM8A5z4eH — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) February 7, 2022

“I did it once. I made my point. I proved my point and now I’m good. Now I’m done,” Fuentes said of the kiss, which he said happened nine years ago when he was in high school.

His fans, who call themselves groypers, taunted him.

“Call me a fakecel all you want. I’m an incel, alright. I know I’m an incel,” Fuentes said, reading their comments.

Other commenters piled on, calling him the “fakest of the fake” and “wannabe incel.”

“I didn’t choose to not want to be in a relationship. I didn’t choose that,” he said, clapping his hands for emphasis.

“I’m a misogynist. And I didn’t choose that. I didn’t choose to be born.”

“I’ve never touched a woman in my life.”

“…I don’t even want that, so. I don’t want touch. I don’t want a relationship. You know what I want? Total Aryan victory. That’s what I want,” Fuentes continued. “…Hugs and kisses, touch? Sappy stuff? Please.”

“If you don’t want it, it’s volcel,” he read from the comments a few seconds later. “Nuh-uh. Cause I didn’t choose to not want it. I didn’t choose to not want it. I was born incel.”

Fuentes then introduced some pretzel logic.

“I was born involuntarily and it’s involuntary that I don’t want that, okay? So … I’m just like Hitler.”

Seemingly unaware of Hitler’s longtime mistress, Eva Braun, Fuentes bemoaned, “How dare you call me a fakecel. If Hitler were alive today, you would call him a fakecel. How dare you!”

“Hitler could’ve had any girl he wanted, but he said ‘I don’t have time for that.'”

“Not that Hitler’s my hero or anything, but you’d have called Hitler a fakecel.”

The mockery continued in comments on Right Wing Watch’s tweet.

“Nick Fuentes asexual arc coming soon,” one wrote.

I juSt WaNt ReVeNgE pic.twitter.com/ohVOuBGg6u — BlaqkPhoenix777 (@BlaqkPhoenix777) February 7, 2022

“Impressing the boys by bragging about how no woman will ever love me,” added another.