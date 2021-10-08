Marjorie Taylor Greene says ivermectin should be used to treat COVID because it ‘won the Nobel Peace Prize’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) criticized the Biden administration for not allowing doctors to prescribe ivermectin to treat COVID-19 because it “won the Nobel Peace Prize.”

Greene, who has a history of spreading COVID misinformation, made the remarks during a recent interview.

The drug, which is an anti-parasitic commonly used for livestock, does have some legitimate medical uses in humans under certain circumstances. However, conspiracy theorists and others have pushed the drug as a way to treat COVID. Health agencies including the CDC and FDA have warned people against using the drug as a way to treat or prevent the virus.

Despite those warnings, there have been reports of people taking ivermectin, particularly people who don’t want to get the COVID vaccine. Earlier this year, Mississippi’s Department of Health said there was a spike in calls to poison control centers because people were using ivermectin to treat COVID, specifically formulations that could be purchased at livestock supply centers.

Greene, during a recent interview, called it “irresponsible” for the administration and health agencies “to be advising people to not prescribe it.” But ivermectin hasn’t been proven to treat COVID and it also did not with the Nobel Peace Prize.

Scientists were awarded the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine in 2015 for their discovery that the drug can treat some parasitic diseases, according to PolitiFact. The coronavirus is caused by a virus.

The Nobel Foundation gives out a series of prizes every year in a number of categories including: physics, chemistry, medicine, literature, economics, and perhaps most well known, peace.

It appears Greene missed the difference between the peace prize and the prize in medicine. Numerous people online pointed out Greene’s error.

“Damn, I wanted to hear Ivermectin’s acceptance speech. I guess we can add ‘Nobel Peace Prize’ to the (very) long list of things about which Marjorie Taylor Greene proudly, defiantly and obviously knows jack shit,” one Twitter user wrote.

“MARGARINE DOESN’T UNDERSTAND THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN A NOBEL PEACE PRIZE AND A NOBEL PRIZE IN MEDICINE, I GUESS,” another Twitter user chimed in with.

“Someone should explain the difference between the Nobel Peace Prize and the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine,” another user said.

If Greene thinks that winning the Nobel Peace Prize means you’re qualified to treat COVID, perhaps she’d listen to former President Barack Obama, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009.

He’s told people to take the vaccine.