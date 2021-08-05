Marjorie Taylor Greene hints at shooting volunteers who want to help with vaccination efforts

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) suggested in a private speech late last month that volunteers going door-to-door to ask whether residents have received a COVID-19 vaccine could be shot.

A viewer of mine secretly recorded this video of @mtgreenee hinting at using guns to shoot door-to-door vaccinators at an event in Alabama recently pic.twitter.com/cjmUJ8UWI9 — David Pakman (@dpakman) August 3, 2021

In footage shared by progressive commentator David Pakman on Wednesday, Greene told a crowd in Dothan, Alabama that volunteers should remember the Second Amendment when asking Southerners whether they’ve been vaccinated.

“Well, Joe Biden wants to come talk to you guys. He’s going to be sending one of his police state friends to your front door to knock on the door,” Greene said. “Take down your name, your address, your family members’ names, your phone numbers, your cell phone numbers, probably ask for your Social Security Number and whether you’ve taken the vaccine or not.”

While the Biden Administration last month announced plans to have volunteers reach out to unvaccinated Americans with door-to-door campaigns, Alabama, which has the second-lowest vaccination rate in the country, has no such strategy in place.

“Yea, well, what they don’t know is in the South we all love our 2nd Amendment rights and we’re not real big on strangers showing up on our front door, are we?” Greene continued.

The shocking remarks, which were reported by local media outlets at the time, were made at an event sponsored by the Alabama Federation of Republican Women. The event was attended by around 250 conservative activists.

The incident is just the latest in a long line of controversies for Greene, who was temporarily suspended from Twitter last month for spreading anti-vaccine misinformation.

Greene also stirred controversy in May after repeatedly comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust. The congresswoman later apologized following a visit to the Holocaust Museum.