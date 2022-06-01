‘We stan an Imperialist Rainbow War Machine’: Marine Corps marks LGBTQ Pride Month with rainbow bullets tweet

Pride Month has only just begun and already the United States Marine Corps (USMC) is a top contender for the cringiest post.
June 1 marks the beginning of LGBTQ Pride Month. For members of the community, it’s a time to celebrate. For brands, public figures, and government entities, Pride Month offers an opportunity to spread a message of inclusivity and acceptance.
Invariably, at least one well-intentioned Pride gesture goes horribly awry. The Marines’ Pride tweet from its verified account isn’t even the first example this year—that dubious honor was already claimed by Walmart.
If past is prologue, neither will be the last.
On Wednesday, the Marines tweeted, “Throughout June, the USMC takes #Pride in recognizing and honoring the contributions of our LGBTQ service members. We remain committed to fostering an environment free from discrimination, and defend the values of treating all equally, with dignity and respect.”
It probably would’ve been fine if the Marines had left it at that. But its tweet included an image of a combat helmet complete with six bullets whose tips were photoshopped into the colors of the rainbow.
A vicious ratioing ensued.
“Getting killed by a rainbow bullet is so progressive,” quipped @Hannibalsbarka.
The tweet reminded many people of a meme featuring Democrat and Republican fighter jets, the only difference that the former had a Pride flag and Black Lives Matter sticker.
Several noted the bullets’ close resemblance to crayons. Some suggested they’d rather the items were crayons.
“That would be a more suitable analogy,” commented @jakeweise12.
Even some who didn’t like the tweet acknowledged that the Marines celebrating Pride is an improvement from the days of “don’t ask, don’t tell,” when people were kicked out of the military if they came out of the closet.
“I saw that go away in my time and become accepted, which is great,” said @Dominisii, adding, “The Marine Corps making weird virtue signals though, that isn’t great.”
Numerous conservatives latched onto the tweet to denigrate the United States military and LGBTQ inclusiveness in society.
“China is going to steamroll us, aren’t they?” tweeted @CurtisHouck.
Members of the LGBTQ community and their allies largely reacted with a collective groan.
“Wow I feel so seen and appreciated by the US Marines,” commented one.