‘We stan an Imperialist Rainbow War Machine’: Marine Corps marks LGBTQ Pride Month with rainbow bullets tweet

Pride Month has only just begun and already the United States Marine Corps (USMC) is a top contender for the cringiest post.

June 1 marks the beginning of LGBTQ Pride Month. For members of the community, it’s a time to celebrate. For brands, public figures, and government entities, Pride Month offers an opportunity to spread a message of inclusivity and acceptance.

Invariably, at least one well-intentioned Pride gesture goes horribly awry. The Marines’ Pride tweet from its verified account isn’t even the first example this year—that dubious honor was already claimed by Walmart.

If past is prologue, neither will be the last.

On Wednesday, the Marines tweeted, “Throughout June, the USMC takes #Pride in recognizing and honoring the contributions of our LGBTQ service members. We remain committed to fostering an environment free from discrimination, and defend the values of treating all equally, with dignity and respect.”

It probably would’ve been fine if the Marines had left it at that. But its tweet included an image of a combat helmet complete with six bullets whose tips were photoshopped into the colors of the rainbow.

A vicious ratioing ensued.

“Getting killed by a rainbow bullet is so progressive,” quipped @Hannibalsbarka.

Putting the ‘Yas’ in ‘military industrial complex’ 😍✨💞 — Daniel Brennan @aol.com (@DannyJBrennan) June 1, 2022

We Stan an Imperialist Rainbow War Machine — The dumb ignorabt shit head (@UrplePingOh) June 1, 2022

The tweet reminded many people of a meme featuring Democrat and Republican fighter jets, the only difference that the former had a Pride flag and Black Lives Matter sticker.

The crazy bastards actually did it https://t.co/y2XENiNE0c pic.twitter.com/o5pCOzN4yF — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) June 1, 2022

Several noted the bullets’ close resemblance to crayons. Some suggested they’d rather the items were crayons.

“That would be a more suitable analogy,” commented @jakeweise12.

Crayons woulda made more sense — The Cap’n (@0rangeandwhite) June 1, 2022

Even some who didn’t like the tweet acknowledged that the Marines celebrating Pride is an improvement from the days of “don’t ask, don’t tell,” when people were kicked out of the military if they came out of the closet.

“I saw that go away in my time and become accepted, which is great,” said @Dominisii, adding, “The Marine Corps making weird virtue signals though, that isn’t great.”

obviously this is an homage to full metal jacket. which makes it even more absurdly dark pic.twitter.com/bxCdefSt4A — mullet o'brien (@borgposting) June 1, 2022

Numerous conservatives latched onto the tweet to denigrate the United States military and LGBTQ inclusiveness in society.

“China is going to steamroll us, aren’t they?” tweeted @CurtisHouck.

When is the Marine Drag Queen Show? — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) June 1, 2022

We’re going to keep losing Wars with leaders who care more about equity, diversity, & being woke!!!#DemocratsAreDestroyingAmerica https://t.co/6QxuKZEqSF — Patrick T. Rooney (@PatrickTRooney) June 1, 2022

Members of the LGBTQ community and their allies largely reacted with a collective groan.

“Wow I feel so seen and appreciated by the US Marines,” commented one.