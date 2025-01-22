‘It is glorious’: MAGA celebrates return of ‘presidential mean tweets’ after Trump attacks Bishop Budde

The world didn’t have to wait long for President Donald Trump’s first late-night social media takedown after returning to the Oval Office. as the newly sworn-in president expressed his fury at Bishop of Washington Mariann Budde in post on Truth Social.

Budde made national headlines yesterday with her sermon at the Washington National Cathedral, where she called on Trump, by name, to “have mercy upon the people in our country,” including undocumented immigrants, asylum seekers, and LGBT children.

Trump, who attended the service with Vice President JD Vance, maintained a stone-faced demeanor during the sermon but later demanded an apology in his trademark style — much to the delight of his supporters.

“The so-called Bishop who spoke at the National Prayer Service on Tuesday morning was a Radical Left hard line Trump hater,” wrote Trump at 12:39am. “Apart from her inappropriate statements, the service was a very boring and uninspiring one. She is not very good at her job!”

The so-called Bishop who spoke at the National Prayer Service on Tuesday morning was a Radical Left hard line Trump hater. She brought her church into the World of politics in a very ungracious way. She was nasty in tone, and not compelling or smart. She failed to mention the… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) January 22, 2025

Many conservatives had already chastised Budde on Tuesday, but still welcomed the return of Trump and his late night social media habits to the presidency.

“Presidential mean tweets are back and it is glorious,” wrote one account on X. “Trump tweets his best content after midnight.”

“Trump SHREDS leftist activist bishop who lectured him on trans propaganda and border security,” wrote the Libs of TikTok operator Chaya Raichik, who was apparently awake even later than Trump.

Other right-wing posters still seemed more angry than entertained.

“President Trump just tore that scumbag fake bishop, Mariann Edgar Budde, a new one in his late-night post on Truth Social,” wrote one self-proclaimed ‘HUGE MAGA’ account. “What an absolute feminazi she is, who can’t get over the fact that the vast majority of Americans rejected her left-wing psycho belief system in the election.”

Still, others remained outraged at the very existence of a female bishop, though women have been ordained in the Episcopal Church since 1989.

“A woman can’t be a bishop. Let’s start there,” said conservative Catholic commentator Eric Metaxas in a post on X.

A woman can’t be a bishop. Let’s start there. And a Christian cannot believe God makes us “gay or lesbian or transgender…” That is a lie in complete contradiction to what the Bible says. The Episcopal Church turned it’s back on God decades ago. This “sermon” was proof. https://t.co/Kst3pKYrTP — Eric Metaxas (@ericmetaxas) January 22, 2025

Budde did have at least one unexpected supporter from the farthest reaches of the online right.

“Even more absurd is the suggestion that Jesus, as depicted in the Gospels, wouldn’t fully concur with what the Bishop just said,” wrote the notorious white nationalist leader Richard Spencer, who describes himself as a moderate these days.

Needless to say, Spencer’s far-right followers were not pleased.

“Shut up Spencer. There’s no such thing as a female bishop,” one ‘Patriarchist’ replied.

