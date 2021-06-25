Gage Skidmore/Flickr

Madison Cawthorn goes viral for getting American history wrong… again

Cawthorn probably should've consulted Wikiquote.

Claire Goforth 

Claire Goforth

Tech

Published Jun 25, 2021   Updated Jun 25, 2021, 11:29 am CDT

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) dropped a favorite Founding Fathers quote into a speech before Congress on Thursday. “Facts are stubborn things,” he said, crediting Thomas Jefferson.

Featured Video Hide

Unfortunately for Cawthorn, or whoever wrote the speech for him, Jefferson didn’t say that. John Adams did.

Advertisement Hide

CNN reporter Daniel Dale pointed out that this isn’t the first time Cawthorn has gotten something wrong.

“In the last 10 months, Cawthorn has wrongly said in a speech that James Madison signed the Declaration of Independence, wrongly said Congress voted to have Lincoln issue the Emancipation Proclamation, and now in another speech attributed a famous John Adams line to Jefferson,” Dale tweeted.

Eric Gash, a Democrat who is running against Cawthorn, was among those who paraphrased the quote to roast him. “It was actually John Adams, but hey, facts are stubborn things,” Gash tweeted.

Advertisement Hide

Within minutes of Cawthorn’s mangled quote, Twitter users were merrily roasting the youngest member of Congress, whose early months in office have featured stories about him lying about visiting Hitler’s house, fighting trees, lying about competing in the Paralympics, and generally getting things embarrassingly wrong.

Advertisement Hide
Advertisement Hide

As the mockery picked up steam, the discourse evolved into memes.

Advertisement Hide
Advertisement Hide
Advertisement Hide

Cawthorn isn’t what one would call a student of history. As the Asheville Citizen-Times reported last summer, Cawthorn attended a semester of college and earned mostly D’s.

This week’s top technology stories

‘Spotify is aiding and abetting abusers’: Users call out streaming music giant for lacking a block feature
How South Carolina became a troubling new hub for QAnon
Biden cut funding for his broadband push—will it be enough to close the digital divide?
Trump hotel purposely spiked prices to keep out QAnon supporters, hacked police data reveals
Hacked police data reveal Boogaloo Boy ‘target’ list on eve of Biden inauguration
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.

Share this article
*First Published: Jun 25, 2021, 11:21 am CDT

Claire Goforth

Claire Goforth is an award winning journalist covering politics and justice from her home base in Jacksonville, Florida. Her work has appeared in publications ranging from regional alt-weeklies to the Guardian.

Claire Goforth