Madison Cawthorn goes viral for getting American history wrong… again

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) dropped a favorite Founding Fathers quote into a speech before Congress on Thursday. “Facts are stubborn things,” he said, crediting Thomas Jefferson.

Featured Video Hide

Unfortunately for Cawthorn, or whoever wrote the speech for him, Jefferson didn’t say that. John Adams did.

Advertisement Hide

CNN reporter Daniel Dale pointed out that this isn’t the first time Cawthorn has gotten something wrong.

“In the last 10 months, Cawthorn has wrongly said in a speech that James Madison signed the Declaration of Independence, wrongly said Congress voted to have Lincoln issue the Emancipation Proclamation, and now in another speech attributed a famous John Adams line to Jefferson,” Dale tweeted.

Eric Gash, a Democrat who is running against Cawthorn, was among those who paraphrased the quote to roast him. “It was actually John Adams, but hey, facts are stubborn things,” Gash tweeted.

Facts are stubborn things and you have yours wrong. https://t.co/DtM9N7aAbx — Mr. World-wide (@DirtyRiker) June 25, 2021

Advertisement Hide

Madison Cawthorn is learning this morning that, yes, facts indeed are stubborn things. — A Hopeful Citizen (@ThePubliusUSA) June 25, 2021

Within minutes of Cawthorn’s mangled quote, Twitter users were merrily roasting the youngest member of Congress, whose early months in office have featured stories about him lying about visiting Hitler’s house, fighting trees, lying about competing in the Paralympics, and generally getting things embarrassingly wrong.

“Cawthorn hire a staffer who knows how to google” challenge, 2021. https://t.co/iFYF8b2YP3 — Seth Cotlar (@SethCotlar) June 25, 2021

Advertisement Hide

For a guy who pointedly hired communications people rather than legislative aides, you’d think one of them would tell them that was John Adams’s quote. https://t.co/VGWpazMDIg — Robert A George (@RobGeorge) June 25, 2021

"I have built my staff around comms rather than legislation," Madison Cawthorn wrote to House Republican colleagues in a January email.



Apropos of everything: John Adams, not the man who beat him in the 1800 election, said facts are stubborn things.



🤦🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/qMcHyskfDU — James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) June 24, 2021

Advertisement Hide

As the mockery picked up steam, the discourse evolved into memes.

Madison Cawthorn: It was Benjamin Franklin who said, “Woah, we're half way there. Woah, livin' on a prayer. Take my hand, we'll make it I swear. Woah, livin' on a prayer.” — Travis Akers (@travisakers) June 25, 2021

It was John Adams who said only a useless, deadbrained fuckmutt would attribute my best stuff to Jefferson. https://t.co/rtSxByrLr9 — David Simon (@AoDespair) June 25, 2021

Advertisement Hide

“Always check your facts, dipshit. Especially before misquoting John Adams” —Hey Blinkin 😂😂 https://t.co/EdEjPUSe2O — Hey Blinkin (@HeyBlinkin16) June 25, 2021

"Madison Cawthorn is one dumb motherfucker." – John Adams https://t.co/aLctwcP6ZW — born miserable (@bornmiserable) June 24, 2021

Jefferson didn't say that but I believe he said: "We hold these truths to be self-evident that men who grope women, boast about seeing Hitler's vacation home, incite insurrectionists & beat up trees are tools." https://t.co/ha6s2YJfIC — Emily Brandwin (@CIAspygirl) June 24, 2021

Advertisement Hide

If you tell a big enough lie and tell it frequently enough, it will be believed.



-Madison Cawthorn — Mayo (@MayoIsSpicyy) June 25, 2021

I quote another great Founding Father re: Cawthorn: pic.twitter.com/uFGrlotJbR — Karen A. Virus (@TragicPenName) June 24, 2021

Advertisement Hide

Cawthorn isn’t what one would call a student of history. As the Asheville Citizen-Times reported last summer, Cawthorn attended a semester of college and earned mostly D’s.