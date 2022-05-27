Libs of TikTok logo on black background (l) Libs of TikTok account suspended caption "We suspended your account on May 27, 2022 there are 30 days remaining to disagree with this decision What does it mean? Your account, or activity on it, doesn't follow our Community Guidelines Your account is not visable to people on Instagram, and you can't use it What can I do? If you think we made a mistake, you have 30 days after we" (r)

Libs of TikTok suspended from Instagram, sparking outrage from its fans

Libs of TikTok still has a million followers on Twitter.

David Covucci 

David Covucci

Tech

Posted on May 27, 2022   Updated on May 27, 2022, 9:26 am CDT

Libs of TikTok said they were just kicked off Instagram.

The Libs of TikTok Instagram page shows a message that reads “Sorry, this page isn’t available” noting it could be removed or broken.

According to the site archive.is, in late April, the last time the page was archived, Libs of TikTok had over 100,000 followers.

The account came under fire as it grew in size and influence. Its content reshared publicly posted TikToks highlighting what it saw as absurdity on gender and identity from left-wing posters. It also had a strong focus on school, flagging acts by teachers it found offensive and amplifying them to its huge audience.

The Daily Dot first reported on the identity of the account, which was followed up by a report by the Washington Post, which kicked off an online firestorm.

The news of Libs of TikTok’s ban sparked some outrage from its fan base.

Libs of TikTok currently has over 1.2 million Twitter followers. Libs of TikTok did not respond to a request via Twitter DM for comment. Meta, which owns Instagram, did not respond to an emailed request for comment by publication.

*First Published: May 27, 2022, 9:25 am CDT

