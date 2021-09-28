‘I hope you are joking’: Twitter mocks Lauren Boebert for likening vaccines to Tylenol

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) is getting blasted by Twitter users for her latest anti-vaccine missive.

In an apparent attempt to argue that high vaccination rates don’t correlate to herd immunity, Boebert likened vaccines to Tylenol.

“I woke up with a headache this morning. I took some Tylenol,” Boebert tweeted. “Now if everyone else could take some Tylenol too so mine would start working, that would be great.”

I woke up with a headache this morning. I took some Tylenol. Now if everyone else could take some Tylenol too so mine would start working, that would be great. pic.twitter.com/LaaNHhaokn — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) September 27, 2021

By this logic, she’s essentially saying that the highly contagious and deadly COVID-19 virus is akin to a headache.

Twitter users wasted no time pointing out the fallacy of her argument.

“Headaches: *aren’t contagious *don’t kill you *no one needs to take Tylenol for mine to work,” tweeted Neil Lowenthal.

“I hope you are joking,” said Demcast columnist David Weissman.

A few people took issue with Boebert using a gif from beloved film Office Space.

“Please don’t use gifs from this particular picture,” urged Diedrich Baber, to which Twitter user @OhNoSheTwitnt replied: “What if she used two gifs at the same time?”

The comment section swiftly became a pile-on. “Tylenol” trended Tuesday morning.

For some, the tweet brought back memories of Boebert’s misspelled “IMEACH” graphic last week. A few savvy Twitter users pointed out that Tylenol is made by Johnson & Johnson, which also makes a COVID vaccine.

“I guess if big pharma wanted to kill Americans it would be through the jab and not household products that we all have and can buy over the counter,” tweeted Jeff Wiggins.

I guess when so many people tell you you gave them a headache it’s easy to get confused…



PS- the reason you didn’t wake up with polio or rubella is because you were vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/YhJAukPey8 — Boebert is a Criminal (@AdoptSeniorDogs) September 27, 2021

in a group that includes Louie Gohmert you still always manage to be the dumbest, reach for the stars kids — shauna (@goldengateblond) September 27, 2021

I had a migraine the other day so I took some Sumatriptan and Tylenol because migraines aren’t contagious. — Meredith Lee (@meralee727) September 28, 2021

is that what you told people who were poisoned by your diarrhea sliders, just take a Tylenol — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) September 27, 2021

morpheus you gave me a tylenol what does this mean pic.twitter.com/Y2PEWleIMr — 🌸💀 𝓠𝓾𝓮𝓮𝓷 𝓸𝓯 𝓑𝓸𝓷𝓮𝓼 💀🌸 (@givemeyourbones) September 28, 2021

Lets all take some weed so hers will start working… js 😏 https://t.co/J33n8wDaTy — Michael Dean (@UniversalCandid) September 28, 2021

Maybe she is IMEACHED https://t.co/LVRry7T2PZ — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) September 28, 2021

The competition between you and @RepMTG to be the dumbest member of Congress is fierce https://t.co/mPcN47FX5L — Futures Scalper (@FuturesScalper) September 27, 2021

Yes children, ALLLLL of us can one day grow up to be members of Congress. Just go for it kid https://t.co/qTXYUQuE5B — Douglas Jimenez (@MrJimenezTweets) September 27, 2021

Boebert did have one defender. The right-wing Wayne Dupree Media claimed her tweet about Tylenol had succeeded in “triggering liberals.”