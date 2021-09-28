‘I hope you are joking’: Twitter mocks Lauren Boebert for likening vaccines to Tylenol

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) is getting blasted by Twitter users for her latest anti-vaccine missive.
In an apparent attempt to argue that high vaccination rates don’t correlate to herd immunity, Boebert likened vaccines to Tylenol.
“I woke up with a headache this morning. I took some Tylenol,” Boebert tweeted. “Now if everyone else could take some Tylenol too so mine would start working, that would be great.”
By this logic, she’s essentially saying that the highly contagious and deadly COVID-19 virus is akin to a headache.
Twitter users wasted no time pointing out the fallacy of her argument.
“Headaches: *aren’t contagious *don’t kill you *no one needs to take Tylenol for mine to work,” tweeted Neil Lowenthal.
“I hope you are joking,” said Demcast columnist David Weissman.
A few people took issue with Boebert using a gif from beloved film Office Space.
“Please don’t use gifs from this particular picture,” urged Diedrich Baber, to which Twitter user @OhNoSheTwitnt replied: “What if she used two gifs at the same time?”
The comment section swiftly became a pile-on. “Tylenol” trended Tuesday morning.
For some, the tweet brought back memories of Boebert’s misspelled “IMEACH” graphic last week. A few savvy Twitter users pointed out that Tylenol is made by Johnson & Johnson, which also makes a COVID vaccine.
“I guess if big pharma wanted to kill Americans it would be through the jab and not household products that we all have and can buy over the counter,” tweeted Jeff Wiggins.
Boebert did have one defender. The right-wing Wayne Dupree Media claimed her tweet about Tylenol had succeeded in “triggering liberals.”
