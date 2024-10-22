Laura Loomer sues Bill Maher for $150 million—says Trump affair claim destroyed her ‘reputation’

Conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer filed a lawsuit against comedian Bill Maher for suggesting she was in an “arranged relationship” with former President Donald Trump.

In a post to X on Tuesday, Loomer revealed that she’s seeking $150 million over her belief that Maher and the television network HBO defamed her with the remark.

“Today, I filed a defamation lawsuit against @billmaher Bill Maher and HBO @HBO for falsely accusing me of having an affair with President Donald Trump on a September 13th episode of Maher’s show @RealTimers,” she wrote.

During the aforementioned episode, Maher joked that the 31-year-old conservative was Trump’s type before stating that she was potentially sleeping with the former president.

“I think maybe Laura Loomer’s in an arranged relationship to affect the election because she’s very close to Trump. She’s 31, looks like his type,” Maher said. “We did an editorial here a few years ago… it was basically, who’s Trump fucking? Because I said, you know, it’s not nobody. He’s been a dog for too long, and it’s not Melania. I think we may have our answer this week. I think it might be Laura Loomer.”

The complaint claims that Loomer was subjected to “unjustified ridicule, embarrassment, loss of reputation and professional opportunity, as well as being damaged financially” as a result.

“Defendants clearly failed to conduct due diligence and investigation of the real facts, before publishing their false, malicious and defamatory statement,” the complaint says.

The lawsuit goes on to deny that Loomer has ever been involved with Trump in a sexual manner as well.

“Ms. Loomer has never engaged in sexual relations with President Donald Trump,” the complaint reads. “Defendant Maher had no basis in fact to make this statement.”

The complaint also alleges that Loomer was denied by Maher after demanding not only a public apology but an invitation on his show to “mitigate prior and any further damage.”

Neither Maher nor HBO have publicly commented on the lawsuit thus far.

The issue began after Loomer was spotted traveling with Trump in recent months. Given Loomer’s history of spreading conspiracy theories, Trump’s choice in traveling partner proved controversial.

The far-right firebrand was eventually banned from traveling with Trump, who, according to reports, went on to refer to her as “crazy” during private conversations.

