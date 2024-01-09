King Arthur Flour is getting boycotted—after conservatives discover it has a baking program for people of color

King Arthur Baking Company is coming under fire from conservatives for holding a competition exclusively for people of color-owned businesses and brands.

According to the company’s website, “Baking Pitchfest 2024” offers a product edition geared toward baking brands founded and owned by people of color across the U.S., and a bakery edition, which focuses on people of color-owned bakeries in the Northeast and Washington state.

“Half mentorship, half competition, Baking Pitchfest is an accelerator program designed to foster greater inclusivity and creativity in the baking world by providing equitable opportunities for People of Color entrepreneurs,” the website states, adding that winners will receive financial support, mentorship, and exposure.

But the initiative has generated outrage amongst conservatives online, who have blasted the competition eligibility rules as discriminatory against white people.

“Only non-whites can enter the competition,” posted one X user. “I’ve bought King Arthur Flour for years. No longer. You just lost a faithful customer.”

“Won’t be buying their bread flour no more,” said another.

“King Arthur flour taking the Bud Light Challenge,” quipped another, referencing the boycott that was launched against Bud Light over their partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

One person dubbed the company as “hella racist,” while another wondered “if Aunt Jemima would be allowed to enter the contest.”

Diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives have become frequent targets of conservatives seeking to combat “woke” ideology and programs.

For example, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) blocked Florida universities from using government funding on DEI initiatives and Texas has similarly banned college campuses from having diversity offices. And ex-Harvard University president Claudine Gay’s resignation—though it did not stem from DEI matters on-campus—was celebrated by anti-DEI advocates who view the university as “woke.”

One X user critical of King Arthur Baking’s contest posted an email she received from the company in response to her complaining.

“Helping build joyful, equitable communities that celebrate diversity is an important part of who we are as a company,” the email states, later adding: “We love baking with anyone and everyone. Our simple expectation is that everyone show respect for one another.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to King Arthur Baking for comment.