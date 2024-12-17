MAGA boasted ‘Trump effect’ fixed beauty pageants—now they’re fuming over Miss France

Some right-wingers online are raging about the new Miss France, who is Black.

Many of the angry posts have strong racial undertones, as critics attribute the win solely to DEI—the diversity, equity, and inclusion frameworks that have long been demonized by the right.

And which many on the right thought they had defeated with President-elect Donald Trump’s 2024 victory.

Flight attendant Angelique Angarni-Filopon, 34, was crowned the winner on Saturday after representing the French Caribbean island of Martinique.

Her win followed a 2022 rule change that permitted women over the age of 24 to compete.

After accepting her award, French media reported her saying she was representing “Martinique, its diaspora as well as all the women who were once told that it was too late.”

But many right-wingers are declaring that she did not deserve to win, based on images of her and the runner-ups.

“Go ahead, call me RAClST. ‘Miss France’ is a pathetic DEI excuse and her runner-ups are WAY HOTTER,” one person on X claimed. “I refuse to stroke someone’s ego for the sake of political correctness. That’s how you spread the Woke Mind Virus.”

“But there’s no agenda of course,” captioned another account.

“Objectively speaking, the runner ups in Miss France are prettier than Miss France herself,” judged someone else. “It’s so sad to see how every country plays the woke card hoping it will make them win the contest. This is no different than a DEI hire.”

“Was Miss France really the most beautiful?” questioned another account that compared a candid photo of Angarni-Filopon to posed images of the runner-ups.

The same comparison was shared by the prominent right-wing account End Wokeness on Sunday, prompting one user to conclude that “France is collapsing.”

Pageants have long held the attention of the anti-woke crowd, with social media users targeting winners (even at local levels) they perceive as woke picks.

When the Miss Universe title was won by a Danish woman in November, that same crowd was quick to declare that “wokeness is officially over.”

“Probably the first blonde, blue eyed white girl to win in ages. And she doesn’t have a dong. It’s the Trump Effect,” echoed right-wing commentator Ian Miles Cheong.

But even though Miss France has grabbed their attention, not everyone is on board with saying she shouldn’t have won.

“95% if the time I agree with this account. But not this one,” one person said to End Wokeness. “Ok, Miss France is black. And she’s gorgeous. Any of us would love to have her as a girlfriend. Black people have lived in France just like the US for centuries. This isn’t Wokeness, not this time. She’s just as pretty and deserved her win.”

“She’s hot though?” said another person, mocking the controversy.

“Miss France is gorgeous. Not sure what’s the problem here,” wrote another frequently right-wing account.

