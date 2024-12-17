A Tesla driver is vigorously defending his vehicle after getting into an accident while in self-driving mode.

Featured Video

In a post to X on Wednesday, Tesla enthusiast Bradford Ferguson shared footage of what appears to be his Model X getting rear-ended on the freeway.

Ferguson surmised that he was likely the first Tesla driver to get into an accident while using version 13.2.1 of the vehicle’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) function.

“FSD was not at fault and handled the situation perfectly. I did not take over,” Ferguson said. “I got rear-ended when traffic suddenly stopped up ahead. The Tesla came to a perfect stop exactly how I would have done it.”

Advertisement

“I am probably the first accident to happen on v13.2.1,” he added, a software update Tesla released this week.

I am probably the first accident to happen on v13.2.1 😢



FSD was not at fault and handled the situation perfectly. I did not take over.



I got rear-ended when traffic suddenly stopped up ahead. The Tesla came to a perfect stop exactly how I would have done it.



Front cam👇1/x pic.twitter.com/wrBaD4IwXz — Bradford Ferguson (@bradsferguson) December 17, 2024

Expanding further, Ferguson argued that FSD handled the situation perfectly despite the pile-up that ensued.

“My Tesla stopped 4 feet from the car in front and prevented me from chaining into the car in front of me,” he said. “The car that rear ended me was one of 4 cars that rear ended others in the chain behind me. v13.2.1 handled it perfect. 4 human drivers failed behind me.”

Advertisement

Also in the front video, we are blocked in by semi on right and we lost the shoulder.



The anti-lock brakes of the Tesla helped. The weight of the Model X helped too. It is good to have a heavier vehicle.



The damage to the Tesla is pretty minimal. We’ll see how it shakes out.👇 pic.twitter.com/JD6zFbdqL3 — Bradford Ferguson (@bradsferguson) December 17, 2024

Like many other Tesla drivers who have been in accidents, Ferguson opted to lavish praise on the vehicle for its supposed safety.

“Kudos to Tesla for making the safest cars on the road and making all the active safety and the cameras & recording standard,” Ferguson added.

https://twitter.com/bradsferguson/status/1869029148942889020

Advertisement

Additional footage from his vehicle’s rear camera shows the crash in greater detail. Ferguson estimated that he was 1.5 seconds behind the vehicle in front of him. Experts, however, suggest that drivers should follow vehicles at a three- to five-second distance.

Yet, despite Ferguson’s fervent defense of Tesla, numerous users in his replies disagreed with his assessment.

Many argued that not only was the Tesla following the vehicle in front of it too closely but that the vehicle abruptly braked instead of coming to a gradual halt when traffic began to slow.

“Yeah, I don’t know. When I see the adjacent lane start to slow down like that, I back off early and gradually to avoid late braking just for that reason,” one commenter said. “I don’t think FSD drives defensively enough, but I wasn’t there. But you’re not at fault.”

Advertisement

Others agreed and claimed that they also had experienced issues with their Teslas following too closely.

“This weekend I did take over FSD 13.2 when traffic ahead was stopped and it felt like it was slowing down way too late,” another said.

Given the brand’s ardent following, many agreed with Ferguson’s depiction.

“There was literally nothing wrong with how it slowed down. If you’d taken over what else could you have done?” one user asked. “From your video, I’d say zero. You were boxed in and the person behind you clearly wasn’t leaving enough follow distance for them to stop. It’s on them, not you/FSD.”

Advertisement

“Glad to hear you are ok!” a second commenter said. “FSD will save many lives and avoid accidents all together in the future! I hope your car gets repaired quickly and you can get back on the road soon!”

Ultimately, as with all rear-endings, the vehicle that ran into the Tesla will be to blame.

But the situation is nearly identical to countless others where Tesla drivers involved in accidents have pointed their fingers at everything except their car.

In just one example from March, a Cybertruck owner oddly praised the vehicle on X after admitting that his steering and brakes failed while traveling with his wife and toddler.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.