Harriet Tubman truthers come out of hiding after ‘Civilization VII’ debuts abolitionist as character

There are all sorts of conspiracy theories rooted in denialism, such as those who falsely claim the Holocaust never happened or that the world is flat.

But now there’s also a fringe faction of the internet that denies that abolitionist Harriet Tubman ever existed.

The untrue theory was amplified on Tuesday, after Sid Meier’s Civilization VII—the forthcoming video game in the Civilization series—revealed one of its playable characters would be Tubman, who was posthumously awarded the rank of U.S. general in November.

Tubman is known for her work on the Underground Railroad, helping escaping slaves reach freedom, and for serving as a spy and nurse with the Union Army during the Civil War.

But the game’s decision drew mixed reactions, with critics accusing it of reaching “peak woke” and others stating that a “country leader” should have been chosen instead.

Defenders of Tubman’s inclusion in the game argue that Ghandi “was never a political leader of India, but has been the leader of India SINCE CIV ONE” so they shouldn’t have a problem with Tubman and another who deemed her “an important leader and hero in her own right.”

“Tubs is a badass,” concluded someone else.

But some of the online responses to Civilization VII’s pick devolved beyond arguing over the merits of including Tubman—to debating if she ever existed in the first place.

“She didn’t even exist. It was a folk tale made up 60 years after the civil war,” argued one person.

Another X user baselessly claimed Civilization VII picked “a fake person the CIA created in the 60s to push civil rights,” thus making the game “fake and gay.”

“You guys are aware harriet tubman didn’t actually exist, right?” another person claimed in a post that has been liked nearly 7,000 times.

A Community Note on that post counters that “Tubman did actually exist,” and cites a total of eight links about her life.

“Harriet Tubman never existed. None of you are ready for this conversation but those of us in the Deep Lore already know,” another person commented.

(That user later clarified that they do think Tubman existed, but argued that most of her biography is “abolitionist+civil rights propaganda.” The user disputed evidence provided by a separate user, including a historian-written biography and government sources, as total fabrication and unreliable sources.)

The Tubman denialism is still fringe, but has left many others online scratching their heads.

“I love how stupid everyone is becoming,” mocked one person.

“Apparently there are people who think Harriet Tubman didn’t exist because no one can find evidence of train tracks underground from Maryland,” jabbed another. “TikTok can’t be banned fast enough.”

Quipped someone else: “Harriet Tubman denial was NOT on my 2024 bingo card.”

“sooner or later they’re gonna completely deny slavery was ever a thing,” concluded another person.

