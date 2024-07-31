Georgia Young Democrats President Parker Short is going viral on TikTok for the energy he brought to Vice President Kamala Harris’ Atlanta rally, enthusiastically rapping along to Kendrick Lamar.

Video from Tuesday shows Short energetically dancing and singing along to Lamar’s “Not Like Us” while holding a “Kamala” sign.

“They not like WHO,” the user posted, riffing on Short’s whiteness.

The video now has 2.5 million views, racking up thousands of supportive comments like “Tell ’em Parker! More of this energy,” and “get this guy on her campaign team immediately.”

And it wasn’t just one TikTok of Short, who later confirmed he was in the videos, that captured an audience.

“This guy sung the entire song at Kamala’s rally in Atlanta! Kendrick Lamar won for sure!” captioned someone else of a similar TikTok with over 325,000 views. “Everybody’s singing Not Like Us!”

Another viral TikTok—this one with more than 215,000 views—hyped Short: “yall going so hard.”

“Parker is invited to the cookout,” replied one person.

“He is whole VIBE,” commended another commenter.

One TikTok creator shared a video of Short’s moves as well, asking: “Omg who is this magical yt boy for Harris at the GA Rally?? He has been on the live stream killing it for hours! I love him!”

Who is the white boy in the Kamala Harris Kendrick Lamar TikTok?

Since becoming a viral sensation, Short has uploaded multiple viral videos, posts and articles about his rally moves to his Instagram story. He appeared a bit surprised at the newfound viral spotlight, captioning one news story “wtf.”

One of his posts came from the account “White Dudes for Harris,” which posted a video of Short fired up Tuesday night.

“He is… like us #whitedudesforharris” the group joked.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Short for comment.

