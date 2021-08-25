Donald Trump looking off camera.

Congress wants to see if Trump admin coordinated with QAnon influencers ahead of Jan. 6 riot

The select committee wants to know if the Trump administration coordinated with conspiracy theorists.

Published Aug 25, 2021   Updated Aug 25, 2021, 1:33 pm CDT

The select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol is seeking any communication records between the administration of former President Donald Trump and an array of popular far-right influencers.

In a statement on Wednesday, the selection committee announced that it would be seeking nine months’ worth of records before listing out dozens of prominent pro-Trump figures.

Among those listed include prominent conspiracy theorists such as Jack Posobiec as well as recently sentenced Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio.

Numerous figures from the QAnon movement were also on the list, including Tracy “Beanz” Diaz and former national security advisor Michael Flynn.

The select committee likewise listed current and former administration and campaign officials such as Trump, his children, Vice President Mike Pence, and Roger Stone.

The requests were made to eight separate government agencies: the National Archives, the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigations, as well as an assortment of intelligence agencies.

The committee is also expected to issue records preservation requests to both social media companies and telecom providers prior to issuing any subpoenas.

The requests are just a small part of the ongoing probe, which aims to uncover how the riot at the Capitol unfolded.

*First Published: Aug 25, 2021, 1:00 pm CDT

Mikael Thalen

Mikael Thalen is a tech and security reporter based in Seattle, covering social media, data breaches, hackers, and more.

