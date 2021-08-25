The select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol is seeking any communication records between the administration of former President Donald Trump and an array of popular far-right influencers.

In a statement on Wednesday, the selection committee announced that it would be seeking nine months’ worth of records before listing out dozens of prominent pro-Trump figures.

Among the voluminous requests, the committee is seeking 9 months worth of contacts between the Trump WH and this group of outsiders, including Enrique Tarrio, George Papadopoulos and Jack Posobiec. pic.twitter.com/xC2nEWbJBP — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) August 25, 2021

Among those listed include prominent conspiracy theorists such as Jack Posobiec as well as recently sentenced Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio.

Numerous figures from the QAnon movement were also on the list, including Tracy “Beanz” Diaz and former national security advisor Michael Flynn.

The select committee likewise listed current and former administration and campaign officials such as Trump, his children, Vice President Mike Pence, and Roger Stone.

The requests were made to eight separate government agencies: the National Archives, the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigations, as well as an assortment of intelligence agencies.

The committee is also expected to issue records preservation requests to both social media companies and telecom providers prior to issuing any subpoenas.

The requests are just a small part of the ongoing probe, which aims to uncover how the riot at the Capitol unfolded.