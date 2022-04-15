‘You didn’t boycott groomer world?’: Jack Posobiec took his kids to Disney right before leading campaign branding it as pro-pedophiles

Supporters of far-right commentator Jack Posobiec are expressing outrage online after an Instagram post revealed that he visited Disney World last month.

The issue began just last week after Posobiec helped the term “Disney Groomers” become a trending topic on Twitter.

Posobiec had been temporarily locked out of his account for promoting T-shirts bearing not just the term “Disney Groomers” but the phrase “bring ammo” as well.

MAGA Twitter is going nuts, claiming Posobiec was suspended bc he promoted a t-shirt calling Disney “groomers.” They omit that the shirt also included a “bring ammo” logo, implying that people shld shoot up Disney. TY to @Twitter 4 suspending Posobiec. Pls make it permanent. 1/ pic.twitter.com/sa98VAinAH — Jennifer Cohn ✍🏻 📢 (@jennycohn1) April 10, 2022

The term “groomers” has become popular in conservative circles in response to the debate over Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” law, referred to by its critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” law. Conservatives have attempted to label those opposed to the legislation, which surrounds discussions on LGBTQ-related topics in schools, as akin to pedophiles. Disney has been a vocal opponent of the new law.

Throughout this month, Posobiec has made and promoted numerous tweets suggesting that the company is abusive to children.

DISNEY GROOMER

DISNEY GROOMER

DISNEY GROOMER

DISNEY GROOMER

DISNEY GROOMER

DISNEY GROOMER

DISNEY GROOMER

DISNEY GROOMER — Poison Pill Poso (@JackPosobiec) April 11, 2022

Yet Posobiec’s supporters were in for a shock on Thursday after it was discovered that their far-right hero had taken his family to Disney World in Florida just last month.

In a March 24 Instagram post from Posobiec’s wife, the conspiracy theorist can be seen posing with his wife and two children in front of the park’s Cinderella Castle.

Users have since flooded the post with questions over why the supposedly anti-Disney crusader was spending his time and money at the company’s flagship park.

“Surprised you would take your precious children to the demon mouse to have them indoctrinated into this horrific place,” one commenter wrote.

Another noted that he “loved” Posobiec but could not understand why he would take his family to what they dubbed as “groomers world.”

“You didn’t boycott the groomers world? I must say I’m surprise tbh really surprised, I thought jack didn’t like the groomers at Disney, and i love jack btw,” the user wrote.

Posobiec’s wife, whose user name is @realtanyatay, appeared to own up to the issue but failed to explain why the family took the trip in the first place.

“I must say, I regret this decision,” she wrote. “No one is perfect.”

Despite the backlash, Posobiec’s wife didn’t outright vow that she wouldn’t return to the park in the future.

“This could be our first and last picture in Disney,” she added.

Ironically, Posobiec also posted the photo to his Instagram account on March 24. Comments have since been disabled, suggesting that Posobiec may have received similar pushback.

Unsurprisingly, more recent posts from his account show him promoting bumper stickers using the “Disney Groomer” phrase. Posobiec’s followers, however, were quick to note the hypocrisy.

“Didn’t someone just post a picture standing in front of Disney a week ago…” the user wrote.

At current, Posobiec has not addressed the trip in question and continues to promote anti-Disney merchandise.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated to fix a typo. Disney has been a vocal opponent of the new law.