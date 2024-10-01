The southeast U.S. is in dire straits after Hurricane Helene ravaged it: almost 130 people have died after six states experienced extreme flooding. President Joe Biden said that the federal government currently is offering its maximum possible resources, but many people are still unaccounted for.

Featured Video

So, individual actors like pilot Jordan Seidhom have stepped up to the plate. Over the weekend, Seidhom began flying his helicopter over parts of North Carolina to help rescue survivors stuck in their homes or outside collapsed structures.

He also shared photos of the damage from the storm.

Advertisement

But on Sunday, Seidhom shared that he was “instructed to suspend operations” by an assistant fire chief from a local fire department, who cautioned Seidhom that he could be arrested for flying his helicopter in North Carolina.

Seidhom said when he was told to stop helping, he had been extracting a woman who was stuck on a collapsed mountainside.

“When she was brought to safety I was instructed that if I returned to get either person the husband or my copilot I would be arrested,” Seidhom posted on Facebook. “I’m not sure how he was trained but I don’t leave a fellow man behind… [The Fire Department needs] help and they are turning us away.”

Advertisement

Seidhom’s post about being threatened with arrest went viral, receiving over 500 comments at time of publication. Many rallied around him and shared messages in support.

“This is insane for them to refuse your help to save those desperate people,” a Facebook user wrote.

“This is wrong on so many levels,” another person commented. “Jordan keep up the good work. You are doing what needs to be done.”

“They are going to put you in a flooded jail with no power? That is so silly!” another Facebook user said. “I can’t believe they are doing that to you! They need more people like you trying to help get them out.”

Advertisement

Commenters also said they planned to report the employee for his actions.

Seidhom said the county then put a Temporary Flight Restriction in place, preventing helicopter rescues in the air.

However, Seidhom later noted the county lifted the restriction, allowing private citizens to fly again.

Seidhom is now continuing his rescue missions in areas where first responders have been receptive and appreciative of his help. He also posted that he’s working with the Carolina Emergency Response Team, a volunteer group “with special skills” that aids in emergency disaster relief.

Advertisement

“Over 1300 requests for service and only approximately 13 helicopters flying rescue missions. Multiple volunteer pilots from all over working together,” Seidhom posted on Facebook yesterday. “Grateful for Carolina Emergency Response Team that pulled together a command post in less than 24 hours for everyone to work out of.”

“God Bless you for what you are doing!!” wrote one person in response. “You are truly a great person and your family are wonderful people to stand behind you through this!”

Seidhom, the Carolina Emergency Response Team, and the fire department did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.